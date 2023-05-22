Fresh off a milestone win, David Micallef is looking to add to his record at Riverina Paceway on Tuesday.
Ulaabaatar brought up the Young trainer's 250th career win when taking out the Waratah Series heat on Friday.
It was the second of his two wins for the program.
Micallef rates Skittle Bomb the better of his two chances to add to his tally.
The former Kiwi was a winner at Wagga two starts back before having to do plenty of work at West Wyalong last time out.
Micallef believes he is better suited to the bigger surface.
"He did have to sit three wide the last 900 but in saying that I do think the bigger track is more suited to him as he's a big horse," Micallef said.
"I'll do most of his racing at Wagga."
The Young trainer also lines up Chansu in the last of eight races.
He's looking to break through at start 32 but he has been placed on nine occasions.
"I think he's a bit of a hope with luck as he's only in a maiden," Micallef said.
"He's nothing flash either but he's good enough to win a maiden but Skittle Bomb is the better of the two for sure."
Most of Micallef's 250 winners have come in the past three seasons.
He credits son Blake's interest, who is closing in on 250 driving wins of his own, for the increased productivity of the stable.
"In Sydney I had them in Dad's name and only had one or two in my name but when we moved out here they were in my name then but until Blake wanted to do his full-time we only used to work three or four of our own and mainly breed a few," Micallef said.
"In the last four years we've had over 100 winners.
"It's been the biggest as that's the most we've raced and the winners are coming a lot quicker now."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
