David Micallef looks to add to record after milestone

Courtney Rees
Courtney Rees
Updated May 22 2023 - 4:27pm, first published 3:00pm
Ulaanbaatar's victory at Riverina Paceway on Friday was Young trainer David Micallef's 250th career win. Picture by Les Smith
Fresh off a milestone win, David Micallef is looking to add to his record at Riverina Paceway on Tuesday.

