CSU on a roll ahead of big clash with Griffith

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated May 22 2023 - 4:32pm, first published 2:00pm
Georgia Roberts is looking to make it three wins in a row when CSU takes on Griffith on Saturday coming off wins against Ag College and Waratahs.
CSU set up a top-of-the-table clash with Griffith after snaring back-to-back wins.

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

