CSU set up a top-of-the-table clash with Griffith after snaring back-to-back wins.
After two losses to start their disjointed season, the Reddies moved past Waratahs after a 30-17 win at Beres Ellwood Oval on Saturday.
Coach Georgia Roberts was thrilled to come away with the points especially after there was little between the two sides in the first half before CSU were able to power away with the victory.
Roberts thought upping the aggression paid dividends.
"It was a good, tough game," Roberts said.
"The girls just came out and really hooked in.
"They had that aggression that got us over the line.
"It was a good win."
READ MORE
Emma Hickey had a big game after linking back with CSU from Waratahs mid-season while Shiann Fisher was another strong performer.
Roberts is now looking to back up the victory when they face unbeaten Griffith at Exies Oval on Saturday.
"I think it will be a good game and they are definitely going to be the team to beat this year," she said.
"I'm hoping we've got numbers to go across and I think we should.
"I'm just hoping for no more injuries as we've got Dana (Seward) out for the season with a broken arm."
The Blacks extended their winning start to the season with a 35-10 win over Ag College.
Jacklyn Vidler and Amelia Lolotonga both scored doubles in the win.
Roberts is looking for more discipline for her side if they are to become the first team to get the better of the Blacks.
"We let a few things get away from us on the weekend, which we fixed in the second half, but discipline and communication will get us there," she said.
Waratahs will be looking to hit back when they tackle Tumut at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday.
It's the only full round of the season so far with Ag College also looking to respond to successive losses when they face Wagga City at Beres Ellwood Oval.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.