Local school rivals Kildare Catholic College and Mater Dei Catholic College will take to the court on Tuesday to play for the Tracey Gunson Shield.
Mater Dei broke their four-year Shield drought with a win over The Riverina Anglican College in last year's grand final, and captain Charlotte Priest is hoping they'll be able to win again.
Though the team looks very different from last year, Priest is confident in their skill set.
"I'm feeling really confident, our team is really excited to play in the grand final, we've got a lot of young ones so we're excited to see how we go," Priest said.
"We've lost a lot of year 12s but we've gained a lot of younger ones and we're really happy with the team, we've bonded well.
"We go into each game really excited and try to pump everyone up, we try and get around each other and make sure it's a good game."
After finishing at the bottom of their pool last year, Kildare captain Maeve Jackson said it is a shock they're in the grand final this year.
Going into the game as underdogs, she said they'll be proud no matter the result.
"I think we're a bit excited, there's not as much pressure on us as there is them, but we do want to prove that we are capable of beating them and even if we do lose, that we did put up a fight," Jackson said.
Losing by 20-goals in their round game, Jackson doesn't want to see another blown out scoreline.
"We don't want to let it stretch as far as last time," she said.
"We were really nervous going into the game and we didn't trust ourselves, we need to trust our instincts, we can play, we all know how to play netball and just not throw away messy balls, be composed."
Priest said her side will look to keep a positive attitude heading into the game, but won't let the round win make them cocky.
"It was a good win, but they're definitely going to come out firing on Tuesday," she said.
"It does give us confidence, but when it's indoors, it'll be a quicker game and that will help us but also them, and with a crowd, anything can happen."
The game will begin at 5:10 on Tuesday evening at Equex Centre.
Beforehand, Kooringal High School and The Riveirna Anglican College will play in the bronze medal match.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
