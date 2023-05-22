Now is the time to re-nationalise Qantas

Joyce was, of course, doing precisely what the CEO of a publicly listed company is supposed to: cut costs, grow profits, increase returns and keep repeating the process, all to the benefit of shareholders. If that means smashing organised labour, implementing low standard services or engaging in financial trickery such as spending hundreds of millions of dollars on share buybacks to artificially lift Qantas' stock price, then so be it. Joyce was subservient to the same unregulated capitalist logic and pressures as any CEO. The same imperatives will be applied to his immediate successor, and all the subsequent ones too.