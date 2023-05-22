Now is the time to re-nationalise Qantas

With the imminent departure of Alan Joyce as Qantas chief executive, now would be an appropriate time to re-nationalise what is still dubbed as our national carrier. As such, it should not be in private hands. For 46 years prior to privatisation it was a profitable publicly owned company.
Qantas was privatised by the Hawke-Keating government during its infatuation with neo-liberalism in the early 1990s, more of which is below. But before I get there, let's look at what has happened to the privately owned airline since it was sold off, as it is an enlightening case study of the dangers of neo-liberalism and its core belief in maximising profits at all costs.
As Tom Ballard wrote in Crikey: "Anyone with a fondness for air travel, workers' rights or their luggage should be happy to see this guy (Joyce) go. He's been an unashamed union-buster, ruthlessly attacking the pay and conditions of his workers, sacking, outsourcing, offshoring and casualising jobs all over the joint, and even threatening to bring in scab workers during industrial disputes."
This anti-worker agenda, along with Joyce's addiction to cost-cutting and his failure to update its ageing fleet, has turned Qantas into what Transport Workers' Union general secretary Michael Kaine describes as "a shadow of what it once was". Trust in the company is at an all-time low, and complaints have soared.
Joyce was, of course, doing precisely what the CEO of a publicly listed company is supposed to: cut costs, grow profits, increase returns and keep repeating the process, all to the benefit of shareholders. If that means smashing organised labour, implementing low standard services or engaging in financial trickery such as spending hundreds of millions of dollars on share buybacks to artificially lift Qantas' stock price, then so be it. Joyce was subservient to the same unregulated capitalist logic and pressures as any CEO. The same imperatives will be applied to his immediate successor, and all the subsequent ones too.
That's the tragedy of a privatised national airline. When former prime ministers Bob Hawke and Paul Keating swallowed the neo-liberal propaganda and sold off Qantas in the 1990s, they created a corporate behemoth, no longer focused on providing safe and affordable air travel as a service, but on making profits above all else.
All other considerations became secondary. Qantas is supposed to be bursting with the "Spirit of Australia", but Joyce has apparently always hated the idea of government-owned airlines and campaigned hard against the foreign ownership laws that require Qantas to be majority Australian-owned. What we're left with is a privatised essential service operating as a quasi-monopoly that can always be assured of being bailed out by the taxpayer when times are tough.
But when things are going well, it makes sure to funnel away the rewards from the public and workers and into the pockets of the capitalist class. Like many aspects of neo-liberalism, it's a case of privatise the profits, nationalise the losses.
As Ballard wrote: "It's a rort, and Joyce's departure is as good a time as any to bring it to an end. If Qantas truly is the 'national carrier', then it should be re-nationalised."
Under public ownership and exposed to greater democratic accountability, Qantas could rededicate itself to providing a crucial service to Australians, as opposed to blindly chasing profits at all costs. It could once again become a model employer providing good secure jobs and better services to regional Australia.
In the 1940s, it was the Chifley Labor government who recognised the crucial role aviation would play in the years to come, and promptly created the publicly owned domestic national carrier Trans Australia Airlines and nationalised the private airline Qantas Empire Airways Ltd to offer international flights.
Qantas executed this duty, under public ownership, for 46 remarkably successful years. It's broader than just Qantas, of course. Over the past 40 years, the scourge of privatisation has in many ways turned Australia into a hollowed-out society that rips us off with third-rate services and enriches those at the top.
As a new CEO takes over the reins, we should collectively demand that this national treasure be returned to the public hands from which it was stolen. But given the Albanese Labor government is positioning itself as a small target centre-right one, unfortunately that doesn't appear likely.
