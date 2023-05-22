The Daily Advertiser
Now is the time to re-nationalise Qantas

By Ray Goodlass
May 22 2023 - 7:00pm
Once renowned for its service, Qantas has become a shell of its former self since being privatised. Picture by Mark Jesser
With the imminent departure of Alan Joyce as Qantas chief executive, now would be an appropriate time to re-nationalise what is still dubbed as our national carrier. As such, it should not be in private hands. For 46 years prior to privatisation it was a profitable publicly owned company.

