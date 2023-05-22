The Daily Advertiser
Police investigating Baylis Street brawl, Wagga

By Taylor Dodge
May 22 2023 - 3:30pm
Police are investigating an alleged brawl on Baylis Street at the weekend. File picture
Police are calling for information regarding a brawl that broke out in Wagga's main strip in the early morning hours on the weekend.

