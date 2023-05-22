Police are calling for information regarding a brawl that broke out in Wagga's main strip in the early morning hours on the weekend.
Officers from Wagga Police Station were called to Baylis Street in Wagga shortly after 3am on Sunday following reports that an alleged brawl had erupted in the streets.
A spokesperson for NSW Police said officers have commenced an investigation into the incident.
Any businesses with CCTV footage are being asked to come forward, and anyone who was at the scene on Sunday morning who saw the brawl unfold are also being asked to contact police.
As inquiries continue, those with information are urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Wagga Police Station on 6922 2599, the spokesperson said.
