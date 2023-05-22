They're yet to falter and Wagga City Wanderers have secured another three points with a 4-0 win over US Stars at home on Sunday.
Not thrilled with the start of their match, coach Rob Tuksar asked the side to lift as they headed into the second half up 1-0.
Tuksar said he was pleased with how the side adjusted to his requests.
"It was pretty tough the first half, they're a pretty good side and they made us really work for it," Tuksar said.
"We controlled the game pretty well, they didn't have a lot of opportunities, but although we controlled the game we weren't really dangerous.
"At half-time we tweaked a few things and the girls stepped up and created a lot more chances and finished with a few goals which was really positive."
MORE LOCAL SOCCER NEWS
Working with a very young side Tuksar said the group are like sponges, taking in as much feedback and information as they can.
"They absorb it all and then try to put it into action," he said.
"It doesn't always work and sometimes they might not understand my message, might get lost in translation, but the majority of the time they're able to step up and react in a positive manner."
Still missing a goal keeper, Susan Waia was back in goals this week, with Tuksar saying there are advantages to having field players in the role.
"The beauty about having an on-filed player in goals is she doesn't mind getting the ball at her feet, she comes out a fair bit and picks it up and plays it quite quickly," he said.
"She's great back there and being an older head, it's good to have her on the park as well."
The first grade side has a bye this coming weekend and Tuksar said they've earned themselves a break.
However there won't be a day off for everyone, with many players likely to head to a second grade make-up game.
"I think it'll be good for the girls to get a bit of a refresh and we'll just work hard on the training track and hopefully keep improving our results," Tuksar said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.