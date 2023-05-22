The Daily Advertiser
Wanderers continue winning streak, step up in second half to secure game

Tahlia Sinclair
Updated May 22 2023 - 4:32pm, first published 2:30pm
Wagga City Wanderers have not lost a game yet this season. Picture by Suzie Lyons
They're yet to falter and Wagga City Wanderers have secured another three points with a 4-0 win over US Stars at home on Sunday.

