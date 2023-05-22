The Daily Advertiser
Men taken to Wagga Base Hospital after crash in Glenfield Park and Mount Austin

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated May 22 2023 - 3:27pm, first published 12:00pm
A man in his 50s was taken to Wagga Base Hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on Dalman Parkway. Picture supplied
Paramedics tended to three patients injured in separate car crashes in Wagga's suburbs over the weekend.

