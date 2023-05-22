Paramedics tended to three patients injured in separate car crashes in Wagga's suburbs over the weekend.
Emergency services rushed to Glenfield Park on Friday night after a multi-vehicle crash on a residential street.
Ambulance, Police and Fire and Rescue NSW were called to Dalman Parkway nearing Pinaroo Drive, Glenfield Park, at about 6pm following reports of a crash involving three vehicles including a ute.
The vehicles came to a stop nearing the front yard of a residential home.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said paramedics tended to a man in his 50s who had sustained a laceration to his head.
He was taken to Wagga Base Hospital.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Emergency services were called to a second car crash involving two cars on Saturday at about 5.45pm on Fernleigh Road, Mount Austin.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said paramedics tended to two people at the scene including an elderly man.
Both patients sustained minor injuries and were taken to Wagga Base Hospital.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.