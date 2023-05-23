The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events
Have Your Say

Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, May 24

May 24 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Letters: NSW Transport's costly plan will get us nowhere
Letters: NSW Transport's costly plan will get us nowhere

PLAN WILL GET US NOWHERE

Re the Bourke Street disruption and Gobba bridge lights: NSW Transport's response to the community consultation was to dismiss the community's concerns and proceed with the universally condemned original plan.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.