Letters: NSW Transport's costly plan will get us nowhere

Re the Bourke Street disruption and Gobba bridge lights: NSW Transport's response to the community consultation was to dismiss the community's concerns and proceed with the universally condemned original plan.
They made one concession: to include a turnaround at the north end of the Moorong Street service road, which will do little to keep businesses in Moorong Street viable.
The submission from the police that traffic lights will not alleviate congestion was dismissed with no explanation.
This dismissal applied to the large number of other submissions from Wagga Council and the community.
The traffic modelling used to justify the plan was based on present traffic.
There was no consideration of the future new suburbs planned along the Coolamon Road, nor for further expansion in Gobbagombalin.
No doubt such thinking was "outside the scope of this study".
Thus, a costly project, which does not meet present needs, will soon be totally inadequate.
Surely, it makes better sense not to proceed with this costly and flawed plan but to spend the money on another project that has lasting benefits.
Perhaps the widening of the Marshalls Creek Bridge?
READ MORE LETTERS:
I was shocked to discover that Australia and Russia are among the only developed countries that don't have fuel efficiency standards.
This means vehicle manufacturers have no incentive to send their best fuel saving technology to Australia.
Many Australians are doing it tough at the moment, and a stronger fuel efficiency standard would save them money.
Last year, The Australia Institute calculated that nearly $6 billion in fuel costs would have been saved, and emissions equivalent to a year's worth of domestic flights would have been avoided, if fuel efficiency standards had been adopted in 2015.
So, the federal government's recent commitment to the introduction of fuel efficiency standards is commendable.
Despite this, there are some in regional Australia who are not so sure.
NSW Farmers Energy Transition Working Group chair Reg Kidd, for example, recently said: "You still can't drive from Dubbo to Broken Hill in [an EV] - the distances between charging stations are too great." This is, of course, incorrect because there are NRMA fast-charging stations at Cobar and Wilcannia.
Furthermore, utes with ranges around 800km are on the way and could make the trip without recharging.
Hopefully, Mr Kidd and others can catch the Electric Ute Roadshow now touring parts of northern NSW and south-east Queensland.
HAVE YOUR SAY: Do you have something to get off your chest? Simply click here to send a letter to the editor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.