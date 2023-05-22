The Daily Advertiser
COVID-19 spreads around correctional centres in NSW

Ciara Bastow
BS
By Ciara Bastow, and Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated May 23 2023 - 8:00am, first published May 22 2023 - 10:00pm
There are currently 250 active COVID-19 cases in juvenile and adult correctional facilities across NSW, data from Justice Health and Forensic Mental Health Network (Justice Health NSW) shows.

