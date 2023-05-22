They earned themselves a 2-0 win, but Hanwood coach Jason Betracco knows his side can step up further than they did on the weekend.
Playing Wagga United, the side was defended hard in the first half, but had the legs to outlast their opponents when it came down to it.
"A 2-0 win, we'll take that, a goal in each half," Betracco said.
"We knew it was going to be a battle, windy conditions, a few changes, but a lot of positives and a lot of things we can work on."
Betracco said he'll be focusing on improving their ball movement in the coming weeks.
"We were just a little bit slow, Wagga United sat back a fair bit and tried to hit us on the counter, so we've just got to be a bit smarter about how we move the ball about," he said.
Anticipating United to sit back, Betracco said as a side they're generally able to prepare for when teams will go hard on defence rather than attack.
"We're probably used to it in a way, there's a few teams that will come at us, we know that, and then we know the teams who are going to sit back and play that physical, more counterattacking style," he said.
"So we're set up for both, it's just about being smart enough when we're on the ball."
Meanwhile Wagga United coach Jayden Beattie said he was happy enough with their performance against a top side.
"They're standouts still, they lose players but they've got younger blokes to step up and they always do a really good job," Beattie said.
"In terms of how we played, we didn't want to come here and just sit and defend all day so we tried to put the pressure on and got caught out towards the end a little bit, we were probably the victim of ourselves really."
Feeling they were able to apply pressure well, Beattie said there was plenty of frustration out on field that could have been capitalised on, but tired legs let United down in the second half.
"We just started to rush a little bit and lose our structure trying to search for something and get something from the game, which at times is needed but it's no good if only one person is doing it," he said.
Hanwood play Tolland next weekend in a top-of-the-table clash.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
