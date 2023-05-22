The Daily Advertiser
Home/National Sport/A-League

Hanwood look to improve on this week's performance ahead of Tolland game next week

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated May 22 2023 - 2:50pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hanwood celebrate a goal during an earlier round game, coach Jason Betracco hopes to work on ball movement in the coming weeks. Picture by Madeline Begley
Hanwood celebrate a goal during an earlier round game, coach Jason Betracco hopes to work on ball movement in the coming weeks. Picture by Madeline Begley

They earned themselves a 2-0 win, but Hanwood coach Jason Betracco knows his side can step up further than they did on the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.