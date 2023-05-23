The Daily Advertiser
Mater Dei Catholic College to take on Kildare Catholic College in Carroll Cup grand final

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated May 23 2023 - 4:19pm, first published 2:00pm
Mater Dei Catholic College co-captain Flynn Collins and Kildare Catholic College captain Jackson Connolly square off ahead of the Carroll Cup final on Wednesday night. Picture by Les Smith
Mater Dei Catholic College co-captain Flynn Collins and Kildare Catholic College captain Jackson Connolly square off ahead of the Carroll Cup final on Wednesday night. Picture by Les Smith

MATER Dei Catholic College are confident they have improved enough to take it right up to Kildare Catholic College in Wednesday night's Carroll Cup final.

