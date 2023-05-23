MATER Dei Catholic College are confident they have improved enough to take it right up to Kildare Catholic College in Wednesday night's Carroll Cup final.
The two catholic colleges will go head-to-head for the prestigious schoolboy title for the second straight year as Mater Dei look to end a run of six consecutive grand final defeats at Robertson Oval.
Kildare, who have won four of the past six titles, ran out convincing 50-point winners when the two teams met in the opening round of this year's competition.
Mater Dei co-captain Flynn Collins believes the loss to Kildare might have been a helpful wake up call.
"I think after that first game, Kildare got the upper hand on us and I think everyone wrote us off a bit but I feel we've definitely improved throughout the competition with simple skills that we've fixed up and playing to our game plan will definitely help us out on the day," Collins said.
"We're all on the same page, playing to the same strategy and just executing those simple skills which we couldn't do in that first round."
Kildare captain Jackson Connolly has full faith in his team but also expects a different Mater Dei team this time around.
"We're pretty confident going into it but not arrogant, knowing Mater are a good team," Connolly said.
"We're happy with how we've been going, obviously undefeated throughout the season. I think Mater are a bit better than what they were from that first game at the start so it will be a bit of a different game."
Kildare has a proud history with the Carroll Cup and won it back last year.
Connolly understands the history and embraced the pressure associated with it.
"Yeah, I think there is always pressure, it doesn't matter if there's history or not, being a grand final," he said.
"But we're still confident and not too worried about the pressure getting to us either.
"We're just worried about playing our own footy. Obviously shut down their key players but mainly focusing on what we do well and executing that."
While Kildare embraces the pressure with their history, Mater Dei has a statistic of their own to worry about.
The school has often performed above itself in the Carroll Cup, making every final since they joined the competition. They also have lost six finals on the trot.
"Obviously we've made it to the grand final every year since we've been in the competition but yeah we haven't won it in a while so to get back on that winning side would be a pretty good feeling and a good thing for the school," Collins said.
KILDARE CATHOLIC COLLEGE v MATER DEI CATHOLIC COLLEGE
7pm, Robertson Oval
Kildare
B: C Benson, A Singh, H Higgins
HB: J Casely, L Field, O Whalan
C: J Beaven, J Connolly (c), B O'Reilly
HF: J Allen, W Marsh, M Ryan
F: B Toohey, C Mattingly, B Limbrick
Foll: J Sandral, C Bourke, J Sullivan
Inter: (from) W Field, K Drummond, T Flanigan, R Bradshaw, L Dicker, A Lyons, B Walker, L Cole, O Perrot
Mater Dei
B: P Bryant, C Schneider, L Crittenden
HB: M Hamblin, S Ngudu, H Wheeler
C: C Masterson, J Warden, A Smith
HF: J Wallett, H Brown, C Plum
F: C Hounsell, D Okerenyang, F Collins
Foll: A Lourey, W Voss, R McGill
Inter: M Kirk, M Walker, O Gianniotis, E Drum
3pm: Under 15s girls final - Kildare CC v Mater Dei CC
4.15pm: Opens girls final - Kildare CC v Mater Dei CC
5.30pm: Currie Cup final - Kildare CC v TRAC
7pm: Carroll Cup final - Kildare CC v Mater Dei CC
