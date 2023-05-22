CHARLES Sturt University co-coach Dusty Rogers' shift forward could prove to be a permanent move for the Bushpigs.
Named at centre-half-back in last year's Farrer League Team of the Year, Rogers has been swung forward over the past fortnight with success.
He kicked two goals, including the sealer, in CSU's seven-point come-from-behind victory over Barellan at Peter Hastie Oval on Saturday.
CSU co-coach Travis Cohalan explained that Rogers' is likely to be extended indefinitely as the Bushpigs' search for their optimum forward structure.
"His leadership in the forward 50 is really valuable," Cohalan said.
"It's no secret that we lost (Jeff Ladd) who kicked 45 goals, off the top of my head, last year as our full-forward and assistant coach and we lost (Andrew Dickins) who was probably one of the better ruckmen in the league but also he went forward and kicked 20-odd goals. That's 60 or 70 goals that we don't have this year that we need to try to find.
"We didn't go in blind, we always knew that our achilles heel would be having that key goalkicker up forward and we knew we'd have to have to try find new ways to score and unfortunately the first half of the year we have struggled to finish off our work from the back 50 to the forward 50.
"We just haven't quite finished off our work, we've had enough possession to win a lot of games but we just haven't finished in front.
"We've tried a few different things, we've tried Max Findlay more forward, we've tried Dusty in the ruck, swapping forward, and we think we're starting to get a little bit of a structure that will allow us to kick a winning score."
MORE SPORT NEWS
The Bushpigs, while searching for that structure, have been their own worst enemy, kicking 47.56 for the season so far.
On Saturday against Barellan, CSU kicked 7.13, and they kicked 5.9 a couple of weeks ago in a close loss to Marrar.
"We had opportunities to beat Coleambally and Marrar and that's not being disrespectful to Coleambally or Marrar but we were probably as good if not better for longer periods of the game but unfortunately those two teams took their chances and we didn't," he said.
"It's been something, funnily enough, we've been working on but it didn't necessarily get any better (on Saturday).
"The boys were certainly rewarded for their effort and we just need to keep going back to school and work on that forward 50 connection and finishing in front of goals."
The win over Barellan was an important one for CSU, who moved to sixth. Only percentage separates them from the Two Blues in fifth spot.
The Bushpigs lost Dylan McPhail to a hamstring injury at training last Tuesday night and he is expected to miss a month of football.
They take on an injury-ravaged East Wagga-Kooringal at Peter Hastie Oval on Saturday, who will be looking to bounce back from their biggest defeat in 11 years, after going down by 85 points to Northern Jets at Ardlethan last Saturday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.