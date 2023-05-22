The Daily Advertiser
Home/Sport/Farrer League

Charles Sturt University co-coach Dusty Rogers' move forward could be an ongoing one

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated May 22 2023 - 4:27pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charles Sturt University co-coach Dusty Rogers (left) will be spending more time forward in coming weeks after kicking two important goals in the win over Barellan last Saturday. Picture by Les Smith
Charles Sturt University co-coach Dusty Rogers (left) will be spending more time forward in coming weeks after kicking two important goals in the win over Barellan last Saturday. Picture by Les Smith

CHARLES Sturt University co-coach Dusty Rogers' shift forward could prove to be a permanent move for the Bushpigs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.