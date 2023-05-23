Developments under way and planned for state roads in Wagga are causing havoc for motorists who have likened the plans to an "absolute mess".
Work commenced at the start of May at the Docker Street and Edward Street intersection, where right-hand turning lanes have been created for both northbound and southbound travellers from Docker Street onto Edward Street.
The middle lanes are for those going straight through and turning left.
The changes to the intersection mean those in the far right lanes must turn right only when travelling in both directions, with signs erected on the lights to inform residents of the changes until line marking was was undertaken on Tuesday.
The plans for the intersection were designed to improve traffic flow in the area to alleviate congestion, but some residents believe those plans will do the complete opposite.
Wagga resident Steve Donlan said the plans for the intersection, as well as the plans for the installation of traffic lights north and south of the Gobbagombalin Bridge and the realignment of Travers Street, are a nightmare.
"It's a nightmare because we haven't got a bypass," he said.
"I don't think we will ever solve all the issues but I think a bypass would help them enormously."
Mr Donlan said pushing more traffic onto Edward Street (Sturt Highway) will not reduce the amount of traffic coming through the area and believes the only way to achieve this would be a bypass which would redirect a large number of heavy vehicles using the roads.
As for the works on Travers Street, which connects to Edward Street, Mr Donlan said the constant stopping and starting for large vehicles will create havoc at the Barbeque Garlore roundabout which joins the two streets.
Wagga City Council councillor Dan Hayes said the flow of traffic has always been a top priority at the Edward Street, Docker Street intersection.
"The concern at those lights has always been the flow of traffic and the priority has been the flow of traffic on the highway," he said.
"Any improvements at the intersection are welcome if they improve the flow of traffic on Docker Street and get people through the lights quicker, which will be the result I'd be most interested in."
A spokesperson for Transport for NSW said the works come as part of the Health Precinct Intersections Upgrade project.
"[We] remind motorists to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic while the work is being carried out," the spokesperson said.
