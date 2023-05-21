Diesels chase better control after winless start

Dominating the ruck is one area Junee are looking to improve quickly.
It's been a disjointed start to their return to first grade, with two byes splitting three losses, however coach Damion Fraser is looking for more control in the middle after their 34-8 loss to Gundagai.
"We got outplayed," Fraser said.
"Gundagai just showed us a good style of football and where we need to be.
"It's an eye opener."
READ MORE
Gundagai made plenty of inroads through the middle of the Diesels to hit back from their loss to Junee.
It's something Fraser is looking to improve on ahead of a clash with Kangaroos at Laurie Daley Oval on Saturday.
"I've said for a long time our ruck control has been poor and we need to work on it," he said.
"It's back to the drawing board."
Jack McCarthy made his first grade debut at five-eighth, playing alongside fellow teen Will McDermott.
Fraser is also looking to see more in attack after having another new halves combination.
"Players need to try to get some sort of shape instead of looking like an under 15s side," he said.
"I know we are talking about rebuilding but we're week five into this competition."
The Diesels also picked up a couple of injury concerns with Sam Neale and James Croydon both picking up calf issues.
It comes as Blayne Linsell, James Strickland and Ratu Saurara all missed the clash through injury.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.