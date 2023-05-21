The Daily Advertiser
Home/Sport/Group 9

Diesels chase better control after winless start

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated May 22 2023 - 1:12pm, first published May 21 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Dominating the ruck is one area Junee are looking to improve quickly.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.