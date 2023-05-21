Gundagai bounces back to add to Junee's slow start

Gundagai produced a big turnaround to extend Junee's winless return to first grade.
After being outenthused and outplayed by Tumut last week, it was the Tigers turn to do the same to the Diesels at Anzac Park on Sunday.
Injured co-coach Derek Hay thought the 34-8 victory was a big improvement.
"I think our effort and attitude was just a lot better," Hay said.
"When you turn up with that it makes things a lot easier."
READ MORE
Four quick tries really turned things in Gundagai's favour midway through the first half.
After Toby Dasey was able to score off the back of a penalty after 20 minutes, the Tigers scored three runway tries to jump out to a handy advantage.
First Jack Lyons turned defence into attack when he swooped on a loose pass to race 80 metres to score.
Tyron Gorman then scored off a break from Jack Elphick five minutes later before in the next set Wilson Hamblin just scored after a Jack Schubert break.
It handed Gundagai a 20-0 lead at half-time.
The Tigers extended their advantage with a try Tristan Eldridge off a brilliant Blake Dunn offload before Dasey scored his second.
Junee were able to hit back after Aidan Sweeney scored off a Jese Wainibuli kick before Wainibuli went over himself, complete with an theatrical finish midway through the second half.
While they were well in control, letting the Diesels dominate for a period is something Hay still wants to work on after their slow start to the season.
"There's still a lot to work on, our completion rate there in the second half was pretty poor and we let them back in there for a 10-15 minute spell and that's something in our game from the first four weeks that we continue to keep doing.
"We have those lapses so we have to be better there but overall it was a much better effort."
Gorman scored his second to round out the win.
Despite putting in an improved showing, Hay still wants to see the Tigers improve ahead of their clash with Young at Anzac Park on Sunday.
"We're heading in the right direction but we will have to be better again next week against Young, especially over there as they are a great side," he said.
"They will bounce back."
Hay is hopeful of having Royce Tout back on board after he missed the clash with a knee issue.
However he needs to see a surgeon this week to determine just how serious the issue is.
"We're hoping he will just be able to rehab and be back on the field next week," Hay said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.