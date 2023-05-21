The Daily Advertiser
Home/National Sport/A-League
Photos

Tensions on and off field built but Tolland managed to hold on over Lake Albert

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated May 21 2023 - 7:25pm, first published 7:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tolland's Charlton Zahra and Lake Albert's Meethal Shani Baqi compete for the ball during the Wolves 2-goal win on Sunday at Rawlings Park. Picture by Ash Smith
Tolland's Charlton Zahra and Lake Albert's Meethal Shani Baqi compete for the ball during the Wolves 2-goal win on Sunday at Rawlings Park. Picture by Ash Smith

Tolland have shown why they're considered one of the top sides in this year's Pascoe Cup, downing Lake Albert 4-2 at Rawlings Park on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.