Tolland have shown why they're considered one of the top sides in this year's Pascoe Cup, downing Lake Albert 4-2 at Rawlings Park on Sunday.
Moving the game from Kessler Park to Rawlings due to field conditions, Tolland coach Daniel Okot was pleased with how his side stood up on Lake Albert territory.
"We started a bit rocky and played into their hands a bit but we had a bit of a chat about it, resolved a few things, and we showed character today and got the result," Okot said.
With the game goal for goal until late in the second half, maintaining a good mentality and trusting their training kept Tolland from letting Lake Albert in again.
"We just had to trust our training, we wen't back and stayed positive, and that kept us going," he said.
"We knew what we could do, we just had to keep going."
As the game wore on, with scores still tied up, tensions on and off field began to rise.
With several yellow cards issued and a large crowd backing both teams, there was plenty of atmosphere at the game.
"It's motivation for us to play hard, they responded to our goals and we had to respond back," Okot said.
"The crowd motivates us to keep going and be the better team.
"It makes it more fun, and it's rewarding when you get the win, it makes it much sweeter."
It wasn't all sweet though with Eli Abbas sent from the field late in the second half. Okot said it's always disappointing when players are sent.
"The calls were a bit questionable there I think, but it was hard for the ref with the crowd and the players heated, so as a team we'll look back at it, discuss it at training and see how we want to handle this," he said.
Stepping on field himself with the first grade for the first time this year, Okot said it was good to have a run when his side needed him.
Lake Albert co-coach Kyle Harrison said it was a disappointing loss, and one he doesn't expect to see again given his players disposition post-game.
"I'm a tad disappointed, the lads started a little bit on the off foot, they weren't as ready to go as we wanted," Harrison said.
"It's only May, there's a long season to go, and the boys know that, they'll take it to heart but we'll get over it."
Harrison was pleased with his side's discipline as tensions rose, matching Tolland's physicality without being unfair.
"It's just hard to watch that stuff from the sidelines and not be able to do anything," he said.
A goal just minutes before the final whistle secured the 2-goal win for Tolland after the sides had gone goal-for-foal all afternoon.
Meanwhile around the competition, Wagga United weren't able to overcome a strong Hanwood, South Wagga got a draw on the road to Leeton United, and Cootamundra continue without a win going down to Young.
Young 7 d Cootamundra
Hanwood 2 d Wagga United
Tolland 4 d Lake Albert 2
Leeton United 1 drew South Wagga 1
