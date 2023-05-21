The Daily Advertiser
Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong has surged home late to grab a tight win against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated May 21 2023 - 8:01pm, first published 7:44pm
Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong's Zac Brain celebrates a goal during the Lions four-point win against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes on Sunday. Picture by Ash Smith
Two last quarter goals has guided Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong to a tight four-point win against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes at Mangoplah Sportsground.

JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

