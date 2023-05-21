Two last quarter goals has guided Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong to a tight four-point win against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes at Mangoplah Sportsground.
After trailing by 12-points at the last change, goals to Ben Walsh and Kai Watts gave the Lions the lead in the latter stages of the final term as they ran out winners 7.8 (50) to 7.4 (46).
Lions coach Sam Martyn was thrilled with his side's comeback in the last quarter which now sees GGGM jump to second on the ladder.
"I'm tremendously proud," Martyn said.
"Again we probably had to do it a bit of a different way this week compared to last week for instance.
"It was more of a real grind right to the end and we had that mentality that it was going to be a fight until that very last minute.
"We just had to make sure that we kept breaking the dam wall down and hope eventually it would burst and sure enough it did just through our will and our want for the game.
"It's been a long time since we've won here I think it's been over a decade so in the back of the boys minds I think it was nice to break that little hoodoo.
"Because it hasn't been a happy hunting ground for us, so we rewrote a bit of history for our footy club and I think the only two who have won here previously are Jess Lander and Benny Walsh.
"You can see the emotion and the satisfaction the boys had of finally cracking a win at Mango because they are a bloody good footy side and we had to be at our very best to come over the top today."
After failing to score in the opening term, the Lions roared to life in the second as Tom Banuelos kicked three goals while Zac Brain also hit the scoreboard.
The two sides went into the halftime break tied at 4.2 (26) apiece however the Goannas wrestled back the momentum in the third kicking the opening three goals of the quarter before Aaron Proctor replied with a important major for the Lions on the back of a 50m penalty.
Martyn admitted that they allowed the Goannas to get on a bit of a roll during the third quarter, however was pleased with his sides ability to wrestle back the momentum in the last term.
"I think we just allowed them to transition out," he said.
"We got the ascendancy at the start of the second and then Mango are really good with their transition off turnover and they kept getting out to the open side.
"We were a bit slow to react to that and we made an emphasis of that during that second half and it probably took a bit in the third to get the hang of it.
"In the last I thought we were really good just in terms of doing the work early and being proactive and making sure we were setting up accordingly because they did have a bit of open play."
After being well held in the first three quarters on the contest, Ben Walsh was thrown up forward for the last quarter which resulted in an important goal.
Martyn credited Max Hanrahan for the job that he did on Walsh but was also pleased with his captain's ability to play a selfless role late in the game which helped them edge over the line.
"Hanrahan ran with him all day so we thought we had to change things up a bit," he said.
"Obviously he wasn't having his usual influence and that's a credit to Hanrahan for the job he did.
"We just sort of wanted to get him forward and see if we could drag Hanrahan out as well because he can be quite elusive around goals.
"To Mittsy's credit he would tell you that he didn't have his best day, but he was vital to our win and was just selfless and played a role for our team that ultimately helped us on the day."
Full Time
GGGM 0.0 4.2 5.3 7.8 (50)
MCUE 1.1 4.2 7.3 7.4 (46)
GOALS: GGGM: T.Banuelos 3, K.Watts 1, A.Proctor 1, B.Walsh 1, Z.Brain 1; MCUE: N.Foley 3, D.Lord 2, H.Collins 1, E.Schiller 1
BEST: GGGM: T.Banuelos, D.Foley, M.Hamblin, J.Walsh, C.Krebser, T.Sase; MCUE: N.Foley, E.Schiller, M.Hanrahan, R.Price, P.Killalea, P.Gardiner
