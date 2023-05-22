Zucatto pleased with team performance, shocked at Wagga United's ladder position

Hanwood coach Anthony Zuccato can't believe their round five opponents haven't won a game this season.
Defeating Wagga United 5-4 on Saturday night at Rawlings Park, Zuccato said it was a tough game for both sides.
"Wagga United led on and off for most of the game," Zucatto said.
"We definitely had to fight for everything to get the win and it wasn't until the last minute that we managed to get on top and secure the win."
In a stressful game, Zucatto said his side held up well to the pressure and played well for each other.
Occupying the top of the Leonard Cup ladder, the side didn't pay much attention to where their opponents were situated heading into the game.
"We don't look at that too much because teams change every year," Zucatto said.
"I had a look at the ladder after the game and I find it hard to believe that Wagga United are as low as they are.
"Whether the just haven't had the personnel for the last three or four weeks, missing a couple of players, because they were definitely a team on Saturday that you can see in top four without a doubt.
"I'm shocked to see they haven't had a win yet because they were definitely on."
With a see-sawing scoreline, maintaining belief amongst the playing group that they could get over the line was important for Hanwood.
"It's a matter of giving them belief, be patient, trust in what you're doing and the way you play the game, and the goals will come," Zucatto said.
Finding it difficult to single out any individual, Zucatto said his side showed a true team performance to get the win.
"The whole team played well, as a unit they all do their job which makes them the team they are," he said.
"We had a girl step into goal keeper, Nyah Brown who never played goal keeper, our reserve grade goal keeper went down earlier in the week with COVID, she kept us in the game, it probably could have been more, probably a game we didn't win if she wasn't there.
"Across the park all together, they play as a team, they don't look at themselves as individuals, they're a team."
Captain Kandy Bertoldo also stepped up another notch, Zucatto said she leads from the front each week and was inspirational in her performance.
Historically Hanwood have had slow starts to their seasons, and with four wins from four starts, Zucatto is pleased with how they're looking.
Meanwhile, also at Rawlings, South Wagga and Tolland got wins under lights too.
Hanwood 5 d Wagga United 4
South Wagga 1 d Cootamundra 0
Tolland 6 d Junee 2
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
