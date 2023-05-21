Bitterly cold conditions over the weekend have lead to huge snowfalls across the region's neighbouring alpine resorts.
More than five centimetres fell at Mount Hotham in the space of 24 hours as a bumper ski season awaits.
"Snowflakes started to fall at Hotham on Saturday morning (May 20) and continued through the night, with temperatures dropping to a chilly -2.8 degrees," Mount Hotham Skiing Company general manager Nathan Butterworth said.
"A total of five centimetres fell during that time and we've woken up to a blanket of white this morning at Hotham - and the good news is there's more in the forecast.
"There's less than three weeks until opening weekend and we're in full swing getting ready to welcome everyone back to the slopes, with the help of mother nature, who continues to deliver the goods."
Falls Creek also received five centimetres of snow.
"It's great to see another early season snowfall and the temperatures staying nice and low for our snowmaking team to add to the cover over the coming weeks," Falls Creek Ski Lifts general manager Richard Philips said.
"We couldn't be more excited to open our lifts for skiing and boarding on Saturday, June 10."
