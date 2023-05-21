Wagga Scorchers have put on a much improved performance against Central at Jubilee Park on Saturday.
Hoping to improve on their last meeting, when they went down 6-0, Scorchers managed to put three away on the Canberra side to go down 6-3.
Co-captain Niranjan Gupte said ahead of the game the side had learnt from their last meeting, and were hoping to exploit what they had learnt.
"Last time there was a bit more of a noticeable gap between the teams, where this time the game was really close," Gupte said.
"It was a close contest between the two of us, both of us were having opportunities in the attacking circle, they got a few strokes and penalty corners, and it's hard to defend against that.
"We did well to score and it was definitely a much closer game, and in terms of the improvement that we're looking for, we're definitely seeing that."
Reflecting on their first game with Central, Gupte said players are pleased with their progression in just a few short weeks.
"Central are one of the top sides in the competition, and with just a little bit more polishing, we'll be looking to steal some wins from some top teams soon," he said.
Standouts for him include Casey Younie, who backed up from a Canberra game the night before, and keeper Daniel Smith who Gupte believes kept the Scorchers in the game with some great saves.
"Woody made a lot of really crucial saves, when you get two strokes against you, it's hard to save them, he did quite well for us," he said.
"Lachlan Cope was pretty solid for us defensively too."
Scorchers return to Canberra next weekend to play ANU.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.