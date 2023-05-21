A "premiership quarter" after a tight first half helped Northern Jets pull away from East Wagga-Kooringal on Saturday to secure their 12-goal win over the Hawks.
Coach Sharnie McLean said the step up in intensity from her side in the third quarter made all the difference in what had been a much closer game.
Aware EWK were above them on the ladder heading into the game, McLean said she knew her side would need to push to earn a win.
"The game was quite close up until halfway, and I just encouraged the girls to really try and push away," McLean said.
"Our third quarter was, like they say, one of those premiership quarters, and we just ran away with it from there."
Goal setting is an important part of the Jets pre-game preparations with game-day goals driving their performances.
"I set a goal for the girls to come out really high with their intensity from the very first whistle and we just really wanted to put lots of pressure down the court, with lots of talk, which we really did," McLean said.
"Georgia McCormack's voice was just phenomenal through the game, calling out and directing play.
"Our flow all the way through, transitioning down the court and then converting those goals was really good.
"I don't have much to fault about the game on the weekend."
Playing alongside EWK coach Claudia Barton previously, McLean said while helpful to know how their opposition will play, she tries not to fill her players heads with too much information.
"You don't want to over prepare the girls or scare them off, but Claudia is a very handy player who can ready the play very well, especially with that combination of herself and her sister Lauren (Barton) in defence," she said.
"But our attack and shooters worked really well against that."
Playing with a squad of nine, the side's versatility and frequent use of rotations has been helping them in keeping strong minds in games.
"We're utilising our rolling subs really well this year, because we're all so versatile, swinging through that centrecourt, shooting and defensive end," she said.
"When we swing players on it doesn't really change the dynamic of the game because we're quite similar."
McLean believes their versatility is what sets their side apart, as they're able to keep defenders guessing with consistent rotations.
"When two shooters, even though they work really well together, once the defence starts to pick up on how they're playing it, we would swing our next shooter into the circle and it changed the dynamic," she said.
"Claudia and Lauren would pick up on how, say, Alice (Clarke) and Abbey (Doyle) were playing and then we'd swing Joe (Bray) into the shooting circle and then we'd swing a different shooter in there, so it definitely made an impact."
Meanwhile around the courts there were some big wins in the seventh round of the Farrer League.
Barellan defeated their hosts Charles Sturt University, North Wagga continued to show why they're one of the best in the league, and Coleambally had a comfortable win at home.
Barellan 35 d Charles Sturt University 22 at Peter Hastie Oval.
Northern Jets 54 d East Wagga-Kooringal 42 at Ardlethan Sportsground.
North Wagga 69 d Marrar 20 at McPerson Oval.
Coleambally 64 d The Rock-Yerong Creek 46 at Coleambally Sports Ground.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
