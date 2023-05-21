The Daily Advertiser
Home/Sport/Farrer League

Northern Jets power through third quarter to get win over East Wagga-Kooringal

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
May 21 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Northern Jets have earned a 12-goal win over East Wagga-Kooringal at Ardlethan Sportsground. Picture by Ash Smith
Northern Jets have earned a 12-goal win over East Wagga-Kooringal at Ardlethan Sportsground. Picture by Ash Smith

A "premiership quarter" after a tight first half helped Northern Jets pull away from East Wagga-Kooringal on Saturday to secure their 12-goal win over the Hawks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.