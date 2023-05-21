Two critically injured in crash on Riverina Highway

A woman and a teenager have been critically injured in a two-car crash east of Albury.
Emergency services were called to the Riverina Highway at Thurgoona about 6pm on Saturday.
A utility and sedan crashed near Koowong Lane.
Members of the Albury and Border Rescue Squad freed four people from the sedan.
A 16-year-old girl was taken to Albury hospital in a critical condition.
A 20-year-old woman was airlifted to the Alfred Hospital in Melbourne, also in a critical condition.
A 19-year-old woman was taken to Albury hospital with minor injuries.
The driver of the ute, a 45-year-old man, was also taken to Albury hospital with minor injuries.
"Officers attached to Murray River Police District established a crime scene which will undergo forensic examination by specialist police from the Crash Investigation Unit," a police spokesman said on Sunday.
The condition of the patients is unclear on Sunday.
Diversion were in place while the scene was examined and cleared.
The road was opened to traffic about 3.30am.
Anyone who witnessed the crash can call Albury police on (02) 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.