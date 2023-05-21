Wagga City Wanderers coach Ross Morgan didn't have much to say after his side's massive 8-1 win over Canberra White Eagles on Saturday.
Ross said his side played good, solid football and were rewarded for their downfield efforts.
"Full credit to the lads, it was a real polished performance and they wasted very few chances at goal and I think they really made a statement there," Morgan said.
An early goal set the side up for success and the score just kept coming for the Wagga side.
Jake Ploenges and Chaise Donetto were standouts for the day, both scoring as well as captain Morris Kadzola and youngsters Thomas Yongai and Maxwell Prest.
"It was great to get Jake on the board and scoring, both him and Chaise were probably the standouts, Jake got three and Chaise got a great goal which he ran the full length of the pitch then grabbed an assist," he said.
"Max made up for being late by scoring the two goals as well."
Dropping Donetto down to play left back to cover injury, Morgan said his work rate couldn't be faulted, dominating the left hand side of the field.
Meanwhile Ploenges led by example, motivating his teammates by turning up his own performance.
Heading into halftime with a 4-0 lead, Morgan said ensuring the side didn't fall into complacency was key to the win.
"Being 4-0 up, it was really important to ensure they continued to push on and finish the game with the right attitude," he said.
"It's very easy to become complacent and relaxed when you think you've won the game, and let the other team back in.
"Full credit, they pushed on straight away and finished the game off."
Riddled with illness and injury, the side was short heading into the kickoff but Morgan was pleased with how the side held up together.
Now sitting second on the CPL ladder behind fellow Riveirna club Yoogali, Morgan believes they're in a good place to fight for a top four finish this year.
"It was important to put in another good performance and keep in that fight for the top four," he said.
Despite their dominant performance, Morgan said their opponents weren't a bad team, and had several good plays throughout the game.
"They played some good football, it's just that we didn't waste the chance, and it paid dividends," he said.
