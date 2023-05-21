The Daily Advertiser
Home/National Sport/A-League

Wagga City Wanderers hand White Eagles a 7-goal smashing on foreign soil

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated May 21 2023 - 12:49pm, first published 12:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jake Ploenges scored an impressive three goals for the Wagga City Wanderers during their 8-1 win over White Eagles. Picture by Madeline Begley
Jake Ploenges scored an impressive three goals for the Wagga City Wanderers during their 8-1 win over White Eagles. Picture by Madeline Begley

Wagga City Wanderers coach Ross Morgan didn't have much to say after his side's massive 8-1 win over Canberra White Eagles on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.