Griffith coach Greg Dreyer believes that can definitely take more positives than negatives out of their narrow three-point loss to Turvey Park.
After trailing by as much as 27-points early in the third quarter, Dreyer believed his side showed a fair bit of character to get themselves well and truly back into the contest.
"I thought in the previous two years we probably would have capitulated," Dreyer said.
"We played poorly that first half and our skill level was right off, it could've been the result of Turvey's pressure.
"But we just didn't execute well enough and we gave them opportunities and they took it.
"To turn that around after halftime and hit the head after being three or four goals down at halftime, it was pleasing that we could battle back and fix ourselves up.
"The game management at the end there I felt was a bit disappointing, but I came away thinking that we are good enough and we have just got to keep working hard."
Dreyer spoke in the lead-up to the game about receiving a true gauge on where the Swans sit and believes following the tight contest that his side is well and truly in the mix.
"We are definitely still in the top three or four mix I hope," he said.
"We've still got to play Coolamon, Collingullie and Tigers, but I was pleased with how we fought back.
"I think we are in the mix for the finals and there are more positives than negatives to be honest."
The loss against the Bulldogs also wraps up what has been a four week stint on the road which has included victories over Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong, Leeton-Whitton and Narrandera.
Dreyer was pleased to have the record they do after the opening six rounds and was looking forward to getting back to Exies Oval next Sunday against the Hoppers.
"That was our fourth away game in a row and we've won three and lost the single one by three points," he said.
"It's been a good month on the road so we can now sit back and have a bit of a debrief and talk about what we did and didn't do."
Rhys Pollock continued his outstanding start to the year with another great performance while vice captain Sam Daniel and Alex Page both kicked three goals for the Swans.
Dreyer was also impressed with the game from young midfielder Kahlan Spencer who played a huge role in the Swans getting back into the contest in the third term.
"He played well Spen," he said.
"I mentioned at three quarter time that he sort of kick started that comeback I felt.
"Just his work rate in that first five to 10 minutes of that third quarter, he really got us going and got our run going.
"He had a big say and he had a great game."
