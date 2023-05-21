The Rotary Club of Wagga Book Fair saw its biggest ever day on Saturday with bibliophiles queuing round the building before snapping up nearly all of the books on the first day.
The annual book fair was held over two days at the Kyeamba Smith Hall on the weekend and book lovers had a field day with over 45,000 titles up for grabs.
By Sunday the crowds had dissipated and the books left were few, after what Rotarian Peter Olson said was a hectic Saturday.
Doors opened at 8 am and punters filled the hall instantly and it stayed full for the whole day, he said. He estimates over two thirds of the books have been bought by the end of day one.
"We think it was close to a record ... [the queue] was around the corner of the building," he said.
Young Alex Miller, 12, was dragging around a tote bag full of books that looked to weigh more than he did, he described the fair as "like my birthday".
"I like murder and crime [books]," Alex said. "Interesting and a bit gruesome."
He was helped by fellow book lovers, sister Kate and family friend Jemima Donovan, who were all keen to get their hands on physical books, rather than the e-books favoured by many of their age group.
"I refuse to read on my laptop," said Kate, 14.
"Hardcover, books all the way," said Jemima, 22.
Bec Salmon visited the fair for the first time after seeing the haul her friend came home with on Saturday.
"I've always wanted to come but never been able to," she said.
"I actually really love the thrillers, I think they're really exciting," she said.
Ms Salmon had a haul of 15 books and hopes some new novels will rekindle a passion for reading.
"I try to be [a big reader] but it comes and goes, I'll read a million at once and then none for a little while."
Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
