The Rotary Club of Wagga Book Fair saw its biggest ever day on Saturday

By Conor Burke
Updated May 21 2023 - 3:57pm, first published 1:00pm
Alex Miller, 12, Jemima Donovan, 22, and Kate Miller, 14. Alex and Kate collected so many books they needed to carry the bag together. Pixcture by Ash Smith
The Rotary Club of Wagga Book Fair saw its biggest ever day on Saturday with bibliophiles queuing round the building before snapping up nearly all of the books on the first day.

