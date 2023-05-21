A late flurry of tries were needed to extend Wagga City's unbeaten start.
Deniliquin were chasing four straight wins up against the premiers at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday.
Wagga City dominated the first half of the clash, taking a 32-7 into the break, before two more tries from Tomasi Mara got the Drovers right back in the contest.
They were within 11 points midway through the second half before the Boiled Lollies charged away with things.
Assistant coach Adrian Quilty was pleased to come through the test to take a 67-21 victory.
"I was starting to get a bit concerned and thought we had to score next or we could be on toast but fortunately they coughed up a couple of penalties and allowed us to get back onto the front foot," Quilty said.
"That was enough of a warning to us and we really started to play the game that we're best at, getting a couple of forward runners to drag those defenders in and then look for space wider."
Wagga City scored the last 35 points to keep up their strong record.
However Denilquin really impressed.
"We really got dominance early but I think we took our foot off the pedal a little bit there, allowed them to get back in again and fortunately we've got good enough leadership out there and the boys were able to go again," Quilty said.
"To put the 35 points on in the second half was pretty satisfying."
Wagga City will be looking to continue their strong start to the season when they face Ag College at Beres Ellwood Oval on Saturday.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
