Temora hits back for win leading into big break

Temora hit back to head into three weekends off on a winning note.
After wins over Junee and Tumut to start the season, the Dragons had been on the end of losses to Gundagai and Young.
However they were able to dictate terms in their clash with Southcity at Nixon Park on Saturday.
The Dragons jumped out to a 14-0 lead by half-time but unlike last week's loss to Young, when they gave up a good lead, this time around they were able to sustain it.
"It was good to have a win," captain-coach Josh McCrone said.
"We dominated territory in the first half, probably blew a few tries but they defended pretty well too.
"With the amount of territory we had we probably should have scored a few more points but it was similar to the game last week and it took a lot of juice out of them so we scored some late tries."
READ MORE
Maleke Morris got Southcity on the board to start the second half, however Temora were able to respond with another four tries to run out big winners.
Coming into the clash without Zach Starr and Dave White, the Dragons certainly didn't have size on their side.
They used it to their advantage to cross for seven tries.
McCrone believes their effort has really returned after falling short against the Tigers.
The changes also saw Will Dean make his first grade debut.
James Stewart, who opened the scoring, injured his ankle in the clash but McCrone hopes having a big gap between their games can help on the injury front.
"The three weeks we've got off now could be a blessing in disguise," he said.
"Especially as Gundagai and Young were pretty physical games and there's still a few bumps and bruises hanging over from those two games.
"We'll freshen up on Tuesday and look at it as a bit of a mini pre-season to get fitter."
With two byes leading into the June long weekend general bye, the Dragons don't play again until a clash with Kangaroos on June 18.
Meanwihile, Southcity will be looking to hit back when they face an in-form Tumut outfit at Harris Park on Sunday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.