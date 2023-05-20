Frensham, renowned as one of Australia's most respected independent girls' schools, was established in 1913 by the visionary Miss Winifred West. The institution is known for its holistic approach to education.
Frensham fosters a sense of community, embodying the essence of 'everyone's a boarder, not everyone sleeps over'. The school's pedagogy is centred around Miss West's 1973 principle that the role of a teacher is to inspire, awaken and set free, encouraging students to lead with compassion and understand their potential to make an impact.
Frensham graduates are celebrated for their confidence, creativity, and respectfulness, embodying the school's motto, 'In Love Serve One Another'. This ethos is exemplified through the Jamieson Programme, directed by Mrs Merrilee Harris. The program introduces students to various challenges and enables them to contribute through peer mentoring, environmental management, and service at Frensham's Holt Farm.
Community service forms a core curriculum component, encouraging students to contribute to the broader community through charitable initiatives. This approach cultivates global citizenship and instils an active, compassionate recognition of others' needs.
The school invites prospective families to the Head's Tour on Saturday, August 26, to visit the booth at the Griffith or Wagga Wagga Boarding Schools Expo or book a student-led tour by phoning 02 4860 2000. See frensham.nsw.edu.au/admissions/sample-frensham.
Wenona boarder and creative arts captain Lily Jardine (pictured right) is breaking new ground in the world of textile art by intertwining the influences of her upbringing in rural Snowy Mountains, coastal Port Macquarie, and Wenona's city campus. Through her creations, Lily explores the profound significance of home.
Growing up on a sheep farm near Nimmitabel, Lily's journey began at a tender age when her mother enrolled her in a sewing class at the local haberdashery. Reflecting on her introduction to the craft, she recalls, "I wasn't sure what to expect, but I came to love it."
Joining Wenona Boarding House in Year 7, Lily's artistic horizons expanded with the transition to city life, allowing her to immerse herself in textiles and design classes. Three years ago, her family's relocation to Port Macquarie brought yet another dimension of inspiration to her work.
As Lily enters the final stretch of her Higher School Certificate, she refines her visual arts body of work, delving into the essence of home beyond geography or bricks and mortar. Incorporating fibre and printmaking, Lily integrates wool sourced from her family's former property, Old Curry Flat.
A testament to the empowering environment fostered at Wenona, Lily's major textiles project centres around female empowerment. Drawing inspiration from the 1970s feminist movement, she explains, "Wenona instils in us a strong sense of female strength, sisterhood, and the importance of continuing to fight for equality".
The Henley Royal Regatta is an international rowing event held annually on the River Thames in England since 1839.
In 2022, The King's School first VIII and a development quad were one of a few Australian schoolboy crews who qualified for the competition. And for a schoolboy rowing crew, nothing compares to Henley.
While preparing, it "is the pursuit to achieve excellence that sustains a crew through the sacrifice, hard work and commitment," said Mr Julian Huxley, director of rowing and head coach.
"Although King's fell short of winning the Princess Elizabeth Cup, competing at Henley was an eye-opening sporting and cultural experience for our boys."
The King's School aims not only for academic success, but to provide a well-rounded education that affords students many opportunities beyond the classroom.
The mission of the rowing program is to support students' character development and impart important life skills that can be applied equally to the classroom, the sporting arena, and personal life.
"Rowing is one of many co-curricular programs at The King's School that helps to deliver the school's mission to develop well-rounded young men who will make positive contributions to their communities and society as a whole," Julian said.
From fundamental virtues like discipline and teamwork, to practical skills such as time management and goal setting, rowing challenges boys to develop the skills required to maintain balance among their many activities.