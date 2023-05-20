Payout isn't end of PFAS nightmare

THEY call perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl forever chemicals given they are believed to persist in the environment indefinitely.
And for some Riverina and Border landholders, that's how long it feels like their battle has gone on for - an eternity.
On Monday, a $132.7 million payout arrived for thousands of residents across Australia, including those in Wagga and Wodonga, for their properties being contaminated by firefighting foam used on defence bases.
For some, it will bring closure, but for others, it's nowhere near enough.
Gumly fish farmer and Murray Cod Hatcheries owner Greg Semple said the payout does not compensate for the potential long-term health risks imposed on those exposed to the chemicals.
Wodonga's Heather Watts was surprised that the in-principle agreement for around 30,000 impacted landowners had been reached. It equates to around $4000 per person, but Ms Watts doubts she will receive that much, saying "it's not a lot of money".
"My children grew up closer to the army base in another street and my daughter Kelsey died from ovarian cancer. I'd like to sue them for Kelsey's death, but I'll be dead before that happens," she said.
"They should be telling people before they pay deposits for land that it could be contaminated."
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the focus on this matter should be on welfare, not finances. But through no fault of their own these landholders have found themselves embroiled in a situation that by rights should have nothing to do with them.
Yet, despite all the payouts, Shine Lawyers' Craig Allsopp makes the point that "many are still stuck on contaminated land".
Ministers met in Sydney on Friday to discuss a coordinated approach to managing PFAS.
After this many years, they could take their cues from the residents who have endured too much prevarication and potential exposure.
The first order of business would be to revisit blood testing residents believe safeguards their health.
After all, that is what this country's leader has identified as the top PFAS priority.
