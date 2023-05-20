Young's points dry up as tables turn

Young's unbeaten start came to a dramatic halt.
The Cherrypickers had won their first three games, including wins over fellow top-five teams Kangaroos and Temora, but failed to score a point against Tumut at Twickenham on Saturday.
It was a big turnaround to the start of their season and despite being held scoreless, captain-coach Nick Cornish wants to see their defence improve the most.
"I'm not worried about not scoring points, I'm more worried about how many points we concede," Cornish said.
"I speak about defence winning comps and even if we did score two or three tries we're still trying to chase down 34 points.
"We are a side that does have points in us when we do complete and stick to our shape but we need to earn that right and sometimes we're trying to just outscore teams rather than get into that grind."
Young were struck a blow when star fullback Nic Hall injured his quadriceps at training on Friday night.
It forced a reshuffle with Cornish replacing him at the back while Charlie Corcoran went to five-eighth.
Cornish thought the side should have adapted better.
"We had players out of position but we still weren't good enough," he said.
"We need to step up in these type of games, roll our sleeves up and do the hard work before we can play footy but we just gave away too many penalties and didn't earn the right. Tumut did and rolled through us."
Young will look to regroup ahead of a clash with Gundagai at Alfred Oval on Sunday.
However the arrival of Tom Giles was one bright point on a tough day for the Cherrypickers.
After playing seven NSW Cup games for South Sydney this season, Giles has decided to join Tom Demeio, Zane Bijorac and Ryan Dodson at the club.
The imposing front rower showed plenty of promising signs, especially with his offload game
"He's going to fit in really well at our club, add a little bit of depth in the middle, especially with the injuries we have at the moment, but when we get those back he's going to be a massive bonus for us," Cornish said.
"He's a big boy, got a bit of ball skills and can play big minutes."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
