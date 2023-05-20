The Daily Advertiser
Home/Sport/Group 9

Young's points dry up as tables turn

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated May 20 2023 - 10:52pm, first published 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New Young recruit Tom GIles showed plenty of willingness to move the ball during their loss to Tumut at Twickenham on Saturday. Picture by Courtney Rees
New Young recruit Tom GIles showed plenty of willingness to move the ball during their loss to Tumut at Twickenham on Saturday. Picture by Courtney Rees

Young's unbeaten start came to a dramatic halt.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.