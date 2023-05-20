The Rock-Yerong Creek forward Dean Biermann proved the difference as The Rock-Yerong Creek overcame Coleambally by 10 points on Saturday.
A brave Coleambally outfit led the Magpies until the last quarter before Biermann stepped up and helped his team over the line for the second time this year.
The 12.9 (81) to 11.5 (71) win at Coleambally Sportsground continued the Magpies' undefeated start to the Farrer League season.
While Biermann's heroics helped deliver the four points for TRYC, at the other end of the ground, Stanley Tipiloura did everything he could to get Coleambally over the line.
TRYC co-coach Brad Aiken was left scratching his head by his team's performance.
"As I said to the boys after the game, it doesn't matter how good your list looks or how many good players you've got, if you don't bring effort and play for each other, that's what you dish up," Aiken said.
"They were up and about and they had some good players. I don't know why, we haven't been doing any hard or serious training but we just look flat.
"We had five out, and five good ones, but that just shows our depth might not be as good as what we thought it was."
Biermann was the Magpies' best, while Shannon Williams, in the absence of Matt Parks and Noah Budd, rucked admirably. Joey Hancock also had a big second half for the winners.
Tipiloura was the standout for Coleambally but was well supported by James Buchanan and Kyle Pete.
Full-time
TRYC Magpies 3.2 5.5 8.7 12.9 (81)
Coleambally Blues 3.1 7.2 9.4 11.5 (71)
GOALS: TRYC Magpies: D.Biermann 4, S.Williams 1, J.Roberts 1, J.Kemp 1, T.Yates 1, C.Steele 1, S.Wolter 1, H.White 1, C.de Brueys-Diessel 1; Coleambally Blues: S.Tipiloura 7, D.Bennett 1, B.Argus 1, M.White 1
BEST: TRYC Magpies: D.Biermann, S.Williams, J.Hancock, C.Steele, T.Yates, C.de Brueys-Diessel; Coleambally Blues: S.Tipiloura, J.Buchanan, K.Pete, C.Hayes, D.Bennett, T.Argus.
