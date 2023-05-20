INJURIES to coach Cal Gardner and assistant Zach Walgers soured Marrar's 21-point win over North Wagga on Saturday.
The Bombers registered their fourth win on the trot, overcoming a gallant North Wagga 9.15 (69) to 7.6 (48) at McPherson Oval.
Marrar were horribly inaccurate early and were kept goalless in the final term but did enough to secure the four points.
The concern for Marrar was another hamstring injury to Gardner, while Walgers also didn't see the game out with a hip complaint.
"Zach is more precautionary. He went into the game a little bit sore. So this bye has come at a good time for him and he'll be absolutely fine after the bye," Gardner said.
"With my hamstring, it's frustrating, but it is only a little nick, nothing too serious. It's frustrating but it could be worse."
Gardner was happy to get the win but wasn't thrilled with the performance Marrar produced to get there.
"Happy to get the four points. We've got to bank these wins at this time of year," he said.
"But to be honest, no, not happy with the performance. I don't think we played anywhere near our best footy."
Marrar now have the bye, then Coleambally, before a general bye. Gardner believes they have come at the right time.
"We've been waiting for a bye for the last few weeks. We've got a few sore boys and we'll get a few back after each bye as well," he said.
"I think you need that mental freshen up as well. I think the bye will do us good."
Connor Willis was Marrar's best upon return, while Keenan Flood and Josh Staines also shone.
Ben Carey and Lachie Johnson were North Wagga's best.
Full-time
Marrar Bombers 2.8 5.11 9.13 9.15 (69)
North Wagga Saints 1.1 1.3 5.3 7.6 (48)
GOALS: Marrar Bombers: C.Graetz 2, C.Gardner 2, B.Walker 2, N.Molkentin 1, C.Bourke 1, M.Bloomfield 1; North Wagga Saints: A.Noack 2, B.Clark 1, R.Duncan 1, J.Flood 1, Z.Whyte 1, R.Doneley 1
BEST: Marrar Bombers: C.Willis, K.Flood, J.Staines, M.Rynehart, N.Molkentin, H.Reynolds; North Wagga Saints: B.Carey, L.Johnson, Z.Whyte, B.Clark, K.Hanlon, R.Doneley.
