The Daily Advertiser
Home/Sport/Farrer League

Cal Gardner and Zach Walgers both fail to finish Marrar's 21-point win over North Wagga

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated May 20 2023 - 10:07pm, first published 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marrar coach Cal Gardner injured his hamstring in the Bombers' win over North Wagga on Saturday. Picture by Madeline Begley
Marrar coach Cal Gardner injured his hamstring in the Bombers' win over North Wagga on Saturday. Picture by Madeline Begley

INJURIES to coach Cal Gardner and assistant Zach Walgers soured Marrar's 21-point win over North Wagga on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.