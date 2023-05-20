Ag College hits back for key victory

Ag College hit back from their heartbreaking loss to add to Griffith's pain this season.
Last year's grand finalists have only won one of their first six games of the season after falling to a 31-11 loss at Exies Oval on Saturday.
There was little between the two sides in the second half, with Tom Heilman scoring to hand the visitors a 10-6 lead at the break.
However a red card early in the second changed things.
Ag College coach Tom Lamond thought this team was able to capitalise.
"That really allowed us to open up things, run their boys around a bit and let us play the game we wanted to play," Lamond said.
"It just gave us space.
"Our forwards were a standout again, they played really well to do all the hard yards and with the extra number in the back line it gave us opportunities to kick through and put pressure on their wingers."
Ag College were in front for most of their last with Waratahs last week before conceding two tries in the final five minutes to finish one-point short.
Lamond was impressed with how the team recovered from the disappointment of letting the COL Cup slip in front of a big crowd.
"After having such a high, emotional game last weekend with such a big lead up and a big crowd it is very tough to bounce back and try to find that same energy," he said.
Lamond hopes they win can be a confidence booster heading into the clash with unbeaten Wagga City.
Especially with the side getting through unscathed on the injury front.
Meanwhile Waratahs made it two wins in a row after a 75-10 win over CSU.
It adds to a tough season for the winless Reddies who will be looking to get on the board when they face Griffith for the Ben Groat Cup on Saturday.
Meanwhile Tumut scored an important win over Albury at Murrayfield.
The 32-14 win keeps the Bulls just one point behind third-placed Ag College and more importantly seven clear of Deniliquin approaching the midway point of the season.
