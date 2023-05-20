The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Ag College hits back for key victory

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated May 20 2023 - 9:47pm, first published 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Taylor had a strong game in Ag College's win over Griffith on Saturday.
Anthony Taylor had a strong game in Ag College's win over Griffith on Saturday.

Ag College hit back from their heartbreaking loss to add to Griffith's pain this season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.