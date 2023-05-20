CHARLES Sturt University breathed life back into their Farrer League season with a come-form-behind victory over Barellan on Saturday.
The Bushpigs kicked the only three goals of the final term to score a thrilling seven-point win over the Two Blues, 7.13 (55) to 7.6 (48) at Peter Hastie Oval.
After trailing all day, a goal to Hayden Wooden with five minutes remaining put CSU in front for the first time before co-coach Dusty Rogers marked 40 metres out with 50 seconds left and kicked truly to seal the win.
It was the Bushpigs' first win since round one back on April 1 and an important one in the context of their season, pushing them to sixth spot and just percentage outside the top five.
CSU co-coach Travis Cohalan knew the importance of the win.
"Absolutely. One thing we don't shy away from anymore is not talking about the reality. Pressure is a privilege, really," Cohalan said.
"We went into the year thinking we had a list good enough to play finals, or at least push for finals, but unfortunately a couple of times things haven't worked out for us.
"Coleambally, to their credit, had a really good game, we had a few key players missing that day and missed some shots on goal. Marrar jumped us at the start, they had a few out, and we just didn't finish our work in the back half against them so today I was just really pleased for the boys to be honest.
"To be able to hold firm, 14 points down at three-quarter-time, we haven't been kicking well in front of goals, and actually our first three or four scoring shots in the last quarter were points as well but thankfully, the weight of possession and weight of numbers told."
Cohalan loved the way his team responded with their backs against the wall.
"The most pleasing part I thought was the character the boys showed," he said.
"I put it on them a bit at half-time, I thought we were playing good enough footy to win, like we have in a lot of games this year but we just weren't finishing in front of goals. We were getting a little bit too negative with ourselves when we missed the goals, I said it's time to be positive or proactive.
"The challenge was there, I said I believe in you blokes, do you believe in yourselves?
"Even again at three-quarter-time...I said to the boys at the three-quarter-time break was that it's just going to come down to whether you believe. I believe, and I know we're good enough, I believe our best footy stacks up against anyone, we've played really well today apart from finishing in front of goals and there's no reason why we can't finish in front of goals this quarter and come away with a really character-building win.
"I was really happy for the boys, they work really hard, in the three years I've been there, they've never been beaten on effort, that's one thing I wanted to instill when I went there, it's never an effort thing, it might be execution, it might be talent but you never give up and they didn't give up today.
"In years gone by we mightn't have been able to come back from that but today it was really good to see that we were able to fight back and get the rewards because the boys work really hard and they deserved that win to be honest."
Harry Robertson, in just his second first grade game at the club, was CSU's best. He provided some spark on a wing. Lachie Moore sacrificed his own game in the second half to curb the influence of Dean Schmetzer. Rogers and Connor Kelly were also strong.
For Barellan, Schmetzer enjoyed a big first half, while Ryan Best and Dwayne Campbell were strong contributors.
Full-time
CSU Bushpigs 1.1 3.7 4.10 7.13 (55)
Barellan Two Blues 3.2 5.3 7.6 7.6 (48)
GOALS: CSU Bushpigs: D.Rogers 2, H.Wooden 1, J.Collingridge 1, W.Archibald 1, H.Wakefield 1, L.Holmes 1; Barellan Two Blues: R.Irvin 3, J.Carroll-Tape 1, S.Bourchier 1, W.Ellis 1, H.McKenzie 1
BEST: CSU Bushpigs: H.Robertson, D.Rogers, L.Moore, C.Kelly, B.Browning, T.Cohalan; Barellan Two Blues: R.Best, D.Campbell, M.Irvin, A.Lawder, D.Schmetzer, H.McKenzie.
