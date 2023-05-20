The Daily Advertiser
Charles Sturt University come from behind to beat Barellan by seven points

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated May 20 2023 - 10:18pm, first published 9:15pm
Barellan's Jack Hillman marks in front of Charles Sturt University's Campbell Watt at Peter Hastie Oval on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith
CHARLES Sturt University breathed life back into their Farrer League season with a come-form-behind victory over Barellan on Saturday.

