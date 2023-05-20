"Even again at three-quarter-time...I said to the boys at the three-quarter-time break was that it's just going to come down to whether you believe. I believe, and I know we're good enough, I believe our best footy stacks up against anyone, we've played really well today apart from finishing in front of goals and there's no reason why we can't finish in front of goals this quarter and come away with a really character-building win.

