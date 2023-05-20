Wagga Tigers have notched up their third straight victory after defeating Leeton-Whitton by 74-points at Leeton Showground.
The Tigers kept the Crows scoreless in the opening half as they eventually ran out winners 14.10 (94) to 3.2 (20).
Jock Cornell again starred for the Tigers as he put together another impressive performance which also included three goals.
Nathan Cooke, Sam McNaughton, Brady Morton and Jeremy Piercy were also damaging up forward for the Tigers and finished with a pair of goals apiece.
Carl Schwenke also continued his recent patch of good form with another solid performance in the ruck while assistant coach Dyl Morton was his reliable self down back.
Crows coach Tom Groves was Leeton's best while Kabe Stockton, Angus Crelley and Matthew Rainbird all performed admirably.
The win sees the Tigers improve their record to 3-2 and will see them in the top five at the end of the round.
Full Time
Wagga Tigers 2.3 5.6 7.8 14.10 (94)
Leeton Whitton 0.0 0.0 1.2 3.2 (20)
GOALS: Wagga Tigers: J.Cornell 3, B.Morton 2, J.Piercy 2, S.McNaughton 2, N.Cooke 2, M.Stephenson 1, M.Ryan 1, J.Lucas 1; Leeton Whitton: T.Doyle 1, T.Meline 1, T.Handsaker 1
BEST: Wagga Tigers: J.Cornell, B.Morton, C.Schwenke, C.Pavitt, S.McNaughton, D.Morton; Leeton Whitton: T.Groves, K.Stockton, A.Crelley, M.Rainbird, B.Rogers, J.Rourke
