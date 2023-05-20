The Daily Advertiser
Wagga Tigers have continued their recent strong run of form after defeating Leeton-Whitton by 74-points at Leeton Showground

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
May 20 2023 - 8:50pm
Jock Cornell continued his great start to the year with another huge performance against the Crows. Picture by Madeline Begley
Jock Cornell continued his great start to the year with another huge performance against the Crows. Picture by Madeline Begley

Wagga Tigers have notched up their third straight victory after defeating Leeton-Whitton by 74-points at Leeton Showground.

