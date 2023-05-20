NORTHERN Jets showed how far they have come this year with an 85-point demolition of East Wagga-Kooringal at Ardlethan on Saturday.
The Jets bounced back from their first loss of the season in the best possible fashion, running all over an insipid Hawks outfit, 20.7 (127) to 6.6 (42).
The Jets weapons were on display for all to see as Jets gained more and more control as the game went on, eventually going on to record their biggest win of the season to date.
Matt Wallis cashed in on the dominance with an eight-goal haul, while Chris Bell (five goals) and Mitch Haddrill (four goals) also starred in supporting roles.
Lachie Jones laid the platform with a commanding performance in the ruck, while the likes of Brad McKinnon and Sam Fisher controlled things from half-back.
As impressive as the Jets were, the Hawks were equally disappointing.
While they finished the game with no bench, the visitors virtually waved the white flag in the final term as the Jets closed the contest out with a nine-goal quarter.
Northern Jets coach Jack Harper loved the way his team responded after what he described as a lacklustre effort a fortnight ago.
"We finally started to play a full game of footy," Harper said.
"The first half was really scrappy, a contested sort of game but in the second half, we really broke it open and played on our terms, which was nice.
"We were pretty disappointed with our effort against The Rock. We thought our endeavour and want to win probably wasn't there on the day and we turned that around today and to demolish East Wagga, who are a quality side, is a massive confidence boost."
He was also pleased to see his team put the Hawks away.
"We didn't give up at all, we had the foot on the throat all day, which was nice," he said.
"That third and fourth quarter, to kick the goals was really nice and once you get scoreboard pressure, it does a world of good."
After a scrappy beginning, the Jets broke the game open towards the end of a fiery second term with the final four goals of the quarter to establish a 24-point half-time lead.
The Hawks tried hard to stay in the contest but the longer the third term went, the more the Jets got on top as they stretched the margin to 44 points.
The last quarter was all but a procession as the margin blew out. Ill discipline hurt the Hawks, as they gave away a number of free kicks, several downfield, that proved costly.
Wallis was brilliant in attack, complemented superbly by Bell and Haddrill. Jones continued his excellent form with another dominant display in the ruck and Harry Roscarel provided plenty of spark on a wing.
Their defence was also superb. Mitch Doyle kept Jarrad Boumann goalless, while McKinnon and Fisher intercepted and rebounded nicely.
The only disappointing note for the Jets was a hamstring injury to Lenny Haddrill.
The Hawks also had their injury problems with Tom Tyson, Nathan Scott and Ryan Bourne all unable to finish the game.
Mitch Haddrill and Nick Curran were also both yellow carded after a melee in the second term.
Full-time
Northern Jets 1.2 7.4 11.7 20.7 (127)
EWK Hawks 1.2 3.4 4.5 6.6 (42)
GOALS: Northern Jets: M.Wallis 8, C.Bell 5, M.Haddrill 4, S.Clemson 1, T.Alexander 1, R.Cox 1; EWK Hawks: T.Tyson 2, B.Argus 1, L.Hard 1, J.Turner 1, H.Leddin 1
BEST: Northern Jets: M.Wallis, L.Jones, J.Harper, C.Bell, M.Haddrill, R.Cox; EWK Hawks: X.McDevitt, L.Hard, J.Hughes, K.North-flanagan, W.Clark, J.Tiernan.
