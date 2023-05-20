The Daily Advertiser
Home/Sport/Group 9

Tumut dominate to end Young's unbeaten start

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated May 20 2023 - 8:04pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brayden Draber about to score the first of his three tries in Tumut's big win to end Young's unbeaten start at Twickeham on Saturday. Picture by Courtney Rees
Brayden Draber about to score the first of his three tries in Tumut's big win to end Young's unbeaten start at Twickeham on Saturday. Picture by Courtney Rees

Tumut made a big statement as they ended Young's unbeaten start to the season in emphatic fashion.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.