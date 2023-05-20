Tumut dominate to end Young's unbeaten start

Tumut made a big statement as they ended Young's unbeaten start to the season in emphatic fashion.
Both teams were missing a number of key players for the clash, but it was the Blues who handled it much better.
After neither team could find their rhythm to start the encounter in slick conditions at Twickenham on Saturday, Tumut soon took the upper hand.
From there they never looked like losing it as they held the Cherrypickers scoreless.
After a slow start to the season, including losses to Albury and Temora in the opening two rounds, co-coach Lachlan Bristow believes the Blues are really starting to come together after scoring a 34-0 victory.
"We've had so many chops and changes around the halves but the last couple of weeks we've been able to keep a few combinations there and it's starting to pay off," Bristow said.
"We're starting to find a pretty good groove now."
Bristow was able to capitalise on a Young mistake to open the scoring after 16 minutes.
Brayden Draber then slid through the Young defence four minutes later to double their advantage.
Tumut kept the pressure up as Michael Fenn forced his way over with 12 minutes to play before Draber bagged his second just before half-time after Jonah Latu was sin binned.
Leading 24-0 at half-time, the Blues took another 28 minutes to add to their advantage when Draber went over for his third.
They scored again in the following set after a Bristow break was finished off by Tom Hickson.
Despite not scoring until late in the second half, Bristow was pleased with how they were still able to control things.
"The first six sets I think we completed one, which probably wasn't good enough, but towards the back end of the first half we pretty much completed all our sets," he said.
"At half-time we spoke about that and you realise just how vital the weight of possession is so we came out in the second half and really focused on that, got in that grind, just wore them down and they weren't able to score points.
"We just weathered the scoreboard.
"We were on top so we weren't searching for points but just working on our game management there, making sure we got to our kicks and defending."
Young have shown they've got plenty of points in them this season, averaging almost 33 points heading into the clash.
However for Tumut to keep them scoreless, even with Fenn sin binned for the last five minutes of the clash, was the real highlight for Bristow.
"It's really good but honestly it's not surprising as we have a lot of characters there who really want to turn up and work hard for each other," he said.
"We did that so well, even with a man down at the end we just scrambled, turned up for one another and it's just so pleasing.
"That's just the group of lads we have at the moment."
Tumut are now looking to continue their winning run when they face Southcity at Harris Park on Sunday.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
