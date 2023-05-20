Collingullie-Glenfield Park has returned to the winners list after defeating Coolamon by 36-points at Crossroads Oval.
The Demons kicked the only two goals of the first quarter and were never challenged from there as they eventually ran out winners 10.9 (69) to 5.3 (33) over a disappointing Hoppers side.
The Demons have gone through their struggles throughout the opening five rounds of the season and coach Nick Perryman was proud of his side to respond strongly and grab an important four points.
"It's just a good reward for effort I think," Perryman said.
"We've been a little bit up and down this season so far, but to get a couple of guys back the last couple of weeks has been pleasing and allowed us to play a bit more consistent footy.
"Today was a lot better for us and we can take a lot of positives out of it."
The Demons back six were outstanding for Collingullie against what can be quite a dangerous Hoppers forward line.
Perryman said it was a fantastic effort from his defenders today and he was proud they could respond strongly after a couple of off weeks.
"I probably challenged them a little bit," he said.
"The last couple of weeks they probably haven't been up to their standards and today I was really proud of all the backs.
"They really stood up and didn't allow too many scoring shots and I thought defensively we were a lot better than what we have been."
Matt Klemke had a stellar game on his return from a groin injury and he made his presence felt around stoppages all day for the Demons.
Perryman was very pleased to have Klemke back in the side as the Demons had gone through a little bit of a lull without his presence.
"It always helps to have him back," he said.
"He's a star and won our best and fairest last year pretty easily and he does everything really well and makes everyone a better player.
"I'm super happy to have him back in the team."
After claiming a huge win in round one against Narrandera, the Demons had then gone on a bit of a losing streak going down to Turvey Park, Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes and then Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong last weekend.
A loss against the Hoppers would have seen the Demons fall to 1-4 and Perryman admitted to being relieved that his side could get the job done in what was such an important game.
"It was obviously a big game and it's a big relief to win," he said.
"They are in a bit of a similar boat to us and had a bit of a rough run with injuries.
"To just get the four points is something we can build off now and the competition is obviously so hard so any win you can get you take it."
Full Time
Collingullie GP 2.3 5.5 8.5 10.9 (69)
Coolamon 0.2 0.2 3.2 5.3 (33)
GOALS: Collingullie GP: J.Klemke 3, S.Jolliffe 2, R.Martyn 1, C.Fuller 1, M.Klemke 1, E.Perryman 1, K.Flack 1; Coolamon: C.McCormack 2, C.Mckelvie 1, J.Sykes 1, J.Redfern 1
BEST: Collingullie GP: N.Perryman, J.Perryman, T.Crakanthorp, M.Klemke, C.Fuller, M.Inglis; Coolamon: P.Walker, C.Mckelvie, T.Oosterhoff, L.Gerhard, A.Clarke, B.Glyde
