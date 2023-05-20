The Daily Advertiser
Collingullie-Glenfield Park has recorded their second win of the season after defeating Coolamon by 36-points at Crossroads Oval

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
May 20 2023 - 8:15pm
Nick Perryman was outstanding for the Demons in their win against Coolamon on Saturday. Picture by Madeline Begley
Collingullie-Glenfield Park has returned to the winners list after defeating Coolamon by 36-points at Crossroads Oval.

