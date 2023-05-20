Tumut 34 d Young 0
Temora 36 d Southcity 6
Collingullie-Glenfield Park 10.9 (69) d Coolamon 5.3 (33)
Wagga Tigers 14.10 (94) d Leeton-Whitton 3.2 (20)
Turvey Park 12.4 (76) d Griffith 11.7 (73)
Northern Jets 20.7 (127) d East Wagga-Kooringal 6.6 (42)
Charles Sturt University 7.13 (55) d Barellan 7.6 (48)
The Rock-Yerong Creek 12.9 (81) d Coleambally 11.5 (71)
Marrar 9.15 (69) d North Wagga 7.6 (48)
Osborne 20.13 (133) d Rand-Walbundrie-Walla 5.7 (37)
Billabong Crows 19.13 (127) d Murray Magpies 0.3 (3)
Jindera 15.11 (101) d Culcairn 6.11 (47)
Holbrook 18.16 (124) d Henty 4.11 (35)
Howlong 16.11 (107) d CDHBU 6.9 (45)
Brock-Burrum 13.7 (85) d Lockhart 9.13 (67)
Wagga City 67 d Deniliquin 21
Waratahs 75 d CSU 10
Tumut 32 d Albury 14
Ag College 31 d Griffith 11
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
