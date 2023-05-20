Turvey Park has taken out a strong contender for match of the year after defeating Griffith by three-points at Maher Oval.
A strong third quarter from the Swans had them heading into the final term with a three point lead which was then extended out to 15 halfway through the last following back-to-back goals to Alex Page.
However the Bulldogs refused to lie down with goals to Antony Forato, Brad Ashcroft and finally Harry Stapleton edged Turvey back in front as they ran out winners 12.4 (76) to 11.7 (73).
Bulldogs coach Michael Mazzocchi was proud of the way that his side fought back late with their backs well and truly against the wall.
"It's funny I had a meeting with the leadership group this morning and it was a big thing I brought up," Mazzocchi said.
"Against Ganmain we pretty much trailed in that last quarter and we had chances to win, but it was like our group didn't want to will themselves to win the game.
"I don't think I've really coached a Turvey team that's been able to come from behind to actually win a game, obviously it's a young group and once they get down they tend to stay down.
"But that was a massive backs against the wall moment because we went from four goals up to being three goals down.
"It was only going one way as Griffith had all the momentum and then to be able to turn it around in the last 10 minutes like they did.
"It was a pretty special win and they will learn a lot from that definitely, just to get the belief that it doesn't matter where the game is heading you can turn it around if you do regain that momentum.
"It was a really good win for the boys."
After a tight opening term between the two sides, the Bulldogs got the upper hand in the second kicking four goals to one to extend their lead out to 21-points at the half.
Luke Fellows kicked the first major of the third term before Griffith got on a roll kicking the next four to bring the margin to within a kick before Fellows and Jesse Margosis responded with goals for the Bulldogs to steady the ship.
The Swans however regrouped again kicking the next three to head into the last break with a narrow three-point margin.
The game wasn't without it's controversy though with Sam Daniel being awarded two questionable marks after both the halftime and three-quarter-time sirens which both resulted in goals, the second of which gave the Swans the lead.
After being so strong in the second term, Mazzocchi admitted that his side let the Swans back into the contest in the third which was spearheaded by ruckman Nathan Richards and the on-ball trio of Rhys Pollock, Jack Rowston and Kahlan Spencer.
"They got control back in that quarter just through their centre clearances with big Richards," he said.
"I thought Forato's first term was brilliant then Richards got back on top in the third quarter and then we won the clearances 10-5 in the last which was very telling I think.
"They got three goals in that third quarter basically just from centre clearances and I think we got the same in the last, so it was very telling that our ruck and midfield was able to fightback there."
Luke Fellows was back to his absolute best against the Swans and managed to hit the scoreboard with three important goals.
Mazzocchi was very impressed with his game as well as the performance from fellow on-baller Ethan Weidemann.
"Him (Fellows) and Eth Weidemann were really good," he said.
"They are just classy footballers and they are pure footballers, there is no rubbish about them.
"It doesn't matter what is going on around them they just win the footy and they use it really well.
"We are extremely lucky to have a couple of good players like that and Luke's second quarter was as good as you'll see.
"He just dominated and he was able to run and break the lines then he went forward and kicked a couple of goals."
The win however was soured by an injury to Hayden Smith which could potentially see the midfielder out for a couple of weeks.
"It looks like he's copped an elbow to the side of the head and possibly a fracture by the look of it," Mazzocchi said.
"He came with a depressed indent in his jaw and that looks a bit serious unfortunately.
"Fingers crossed it's not, but it doesn't look good."
Full Time
Turvey Park 2.3 6.3 9.3 12.4 (76)
Griffith 1.3 2.6 9.7 11.7 (73)
GOALS: Turvey Park: B.Ashcroft 5, L.Fellows 3, A.Forato 1, L.Mazzocchi 1, H.Stapleton 1, J.Margosis 1; Griffith: S.Daniel 3, A.Page 3, H.Delves 2, R.Pollock 2, J.Rowston 1
BEST: Turvey Park: E.Weidemann, J.Haggar, L.Fellows, J.Margosis, L.McRae, A.Emery; Griffith: R.Pollock, J.Rowston, K.Spencer, A.McCormick, S.Foley
