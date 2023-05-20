A very rare Antarctic expedition coin was just one of many intriguing items on display at the Wagga Stamp and Coin Fair this weekend.
Collectors from as far south as Melbourne and as far west as Mildura turned out for the two-day event held at the Sturt Public School hall.
Wagga collector David Blackman had an extensive display featuring Australian and foreign coins, including an extremely rare coin dating back to the early 1800s, minted in honour of a French expedition in its efforts to stake a claim on Antarctica.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The 1837 French bronze medal was issued to commemorate the expedition, led by French explorer Dumont d'Urville.
Leaving France in 1837, the expedition attempted to reach Antarctica but were forced to turn back after their journey was blocked by ice.
"After they failed [the first time], they came north to Hobart where they restocked and returned to Antarctica," Mr Blackman said.
This time they were successful and d'Urville claimed a portion of Antarctica for France, raising the national flag over the territory and naming it Terre Adelie, Adelie Land, in honour of his wife.
Mr Blackman said there were only 450 of the medals ever made and they were given to people who assisted with the voyage.
"This medal was more than likely given to someone in late 1839 in Hobart," he said.
But given their rarity, he said some could sell for about $3250.
"Given this one is in poor condition, it is probably worth about [$1000]," he said.
On Saturday morning the venue was bustling with up to 40 visitors as people came to see what was on offer, and Wagga Stamp Club secretary Peter Simpfendorfer said he hasn't seen it so busy since before COVID.
"We had [coin, stamp and accessory dealers] here from Beechworth, Canberra, Orange, Sydney and Melbourne," Mr Simpfendorfer said.
Attracting attention this year was a newly minted $2 coin celebrating the end of the Vietnam War.
"We had a few people asking about that today," Mr Simpfendorfer said.
"They minted 80,000 of them and it sold out at the Perth Mint in just two weeks."
But Mr Simpfendorfer also struck gold when he managed to complete a stamp set himself at this year's event.
"Over the last three or four fairs I've been after a particular 2016 Australian international stamp with a [chequered swallowtail] butterfly on it and I [finally] got it this morning," he said.
"I had to buy the other three stamps in the set to get that one, but...I can use the others for postage anyway."
Returning as a stallholder at the Stamp and Coin fair this year, James Dart from Beechworth featured a very extensive range of stamps from across the British Commonwealth and beyond.
Mr Dart recalled taking up the hobby thanks to interesting finds in packets of breakfast cereal.
"The first time I came into contact with stamps was in Kelloggs Rice Bubbles packets," he said.
"On the packet you would find two stamps from very exotic countries like Cuba and Nicaragua, Russia and East Germany."
40 years on, and Mr Dart has a very extensive collection from all over the world.
"It's fascinating and you are continually learning about different cultures and peoples," he said.
"There's also competition to be as broad-based as possible, to try and collect a stamp from every different country."
The Stamp and Coin Fair wraps up at the Sturt Public School hall on Sunday with members of the public encouraged to head down between 9am and 3pm.
Tickets are $2 a head with free entry for those under 16 years of age.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.