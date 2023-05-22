The Daily Advertiser
Home/Sport/Group 9

Young gets off the mark with strong win over Tumut

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated May 22 2023 - 4:37pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After a tough start to the season, Young were able to get off the mark with a strong win over Tumut.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.