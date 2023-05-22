After a tough start to the season, Young were able to get off the mark with a strong win over Tumut.
The Blues were looking to make it three wins in a row at Twickenham but struggled to get through the Cherrypicker defence.
After losses to Albury, Kangaroos and Temora to start the season, coach Andrew Smith was pleased to see the side get off the mark with a 16-8 victory on Saturday.
"We were coming off three losses in a row against three tough teams but it is always good to get your first win," Smith said.
"They played excellent, especially their defence.
"They had them camped up in their own 20 for probably the first 10 minutes and it really set the tone for the game.
"Just about every game is won off good defence."
Young were able to capitalise on their early defensive pressure when Ella Milne was able to score after avoiding two tags following a kick.
The Cherrypickers doubled their lead after the Blues again struggled to diffuse a kick and off a repeat set Hannah Keevil found herself in space.
Josie Weidemann finished off a long range try for a perfect start to the second half.
Julia Day hit back for Tumut with 18 minutes left to play before Keevil was able to give Young a good advantage when she scored an intercept try.
Ella Lindley went over for a consolation effort for the Blues, who are now only ahead of Young by percentage.
Young have a number of new, younger faces in the side this season.
Smith has been pleased with how they are adapting to the competition.
"We've got a couple of 16s playing now as well as a few girls from last year and a few older faces returning," he said.
"Saturday is always hard for us as we're missing quite a few tackle girls but to win with only one reserve goes to show their fitness levels and what we're doing at training is really coming together.
"Hopefully we can build off that and get another win last week."
Young will tackle Gundagai at Alfred Oval on Sunday after the Tigers failed to get off the mark against Junee.
Instead it was the Diesels who got off the mark with a 40-12 win at Anzac Park on Sunday.
Georgia Carroll scored a hat-trick while Sophie Bowley bagged herself a double as Junee brought up their first win in good fashion.
Monique Luff scored both of Gundagai's tries.
Meanwhile Albury bounced back after dropping their first point of the season by taking a 22-10 win over Brothers at Greenfield Park on Saturday.
The Wagga side has now suffered consecutive losses to slip to fourth ahead of a big game with Temora at Equex Centre on Saturday.
The Thunder are one of three unbeaten sides but are in third after last week's draw with Southcity.
Temora extended their unbeaten start to the season with an 18-6 win over the Bulls at Nixon Park while Kangaroos will be looking to extend their winning start fresh off the bye when they face Junee at Laurie Daley Oval on Saturday.
Tumut will be looking to hit back when they face Southcity at Harris Park on Sunday.
