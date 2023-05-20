Live coverage: May 20-21 weekend sport blog

The Daily Advertiser's weekend sports blog keeps you up to date with the latest from around the grounds.
In Group Nine, Tumut are out to become the first team to knock Young off this season when they face off at Twickenham while Temora are looking to get back to winning ways at Nixon Park on Saturday while on Sunday Junee are on their hunt for their first win against Gundagai.
In the Riverina League, Collingullie-Glenfield Park and Coolamon are both desperate to get another win on the board, Leeton-Whitton hosts Wagga Tigers while Turvey Park takes on Griffith on Saturday while on Sunday it's the big clash between Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes and Ganmain-Grong Gromg-Matong.
The Farrer League action sees Northern Jets hosts East-Wagga Kooringal at Ardlethan, North Wagga takes on Marrar, The Rock-Yerong Creek make the trip to Coleambally while Barellan heads over for an important game with Charles Sturt University.
In Southern Inland, Deniliquin are out to make it four in a row when they face unbeaten Wagga City, Ag College are looking to hit back on their road trip to Griffith, Waratahs take on CSU while Tumut heads over to Albury.
Plus there's a full round in Football Wagga.
Follow all the action.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.