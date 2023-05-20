Wagga businesses will be able to have the opportunity to get hands on with some of the latest digital marketing tools to connect with local audiences.
The publisher of The Daily Advertiser, Australian Community Media is holding a series of roadshows of the company's sector-leading digital engagement technology, including in Wagga next week.
ACM Connect Plus gives local businesses the chance to see first hand how ACM brands can engage with a targeted local community while giving businesses insights into how to reach their target market and grow their business with more customers than ever before.
IN OTHER NEWS
Behind the scenes, ACM has been developing a range of digital marketing tools that can deliver more relevant, targeted and engaging local solutions for businesses in Wagga and the Riverina.
These tools will be on display along with experts on hand to guide business owners, managers and marketers through the process.
Each event will feature tailored packages designed to meet the specific requirements of each business, adding significant added value. The solution-based approach ensures attendees get the most out of their investment and see a measurable impact on their bottom line.
Session times are: 9.30am, 11am, 12.30pm, 2pm, 3.30pm and 5pm and will be held at the Wagga RSL Club on May 22 and 23.
Attendees will be able to customise their schedules to attend the sessions that align with their interests and priorities.
In addition, ACM is offering a grand prize travel voucher worth $7000 to one lucky attendee. This incredible prize will give the winner the opportunity to explore a new destination, experience new cultures, and create unforgettable memories.
To learn more about ACM Connect Plus 2023 and register for the event, please visit www.acmrsvp.com.au/register_waggawagga.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.