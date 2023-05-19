The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Emergency services respond to three-car-crash on Dalman Parkway, Glenfield Park

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated May 19 2023 - 9:14pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emergency services responded to a three-car-crash on Dalman Parkway, Glenfield Park. Picture supplied
Emergency services responded to a three-car-crash on Dalman Parkway, Glenfield Park. Picture supplied

Emergency services rushed to Glenfield Park on Friday night after a multi-vehicle crash on a residential street.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.