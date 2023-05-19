Emergency services rushed to Glenfield Park on Friday night after a multi-vehicle crash on a residential street.
Ambulance, Police and Fire and Rescue NSW were called to Dalman Parkway nearing Pinaroo Drive, Glenfield Park, at about 6pm on Friday following reports of a crash involving three vehicles including a ute which had come to rest partially up the gutter.
The vehicles came to a stop nearing the front yard of a residential home.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said paramedics tended to those involved in the incident, but are yet to report if anyone was injured in the crash or if anyone had been transferred to Wagga Base Hospital.
The vehicles have since been towed from the street, but glass remains covering the road.
taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au
