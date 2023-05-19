Young lose more forwards power for Tumut trip

Young will be without more forward power as they look to extend their unbeaten season.
Coming up against the big Tumut forward pack at Twickenham on Saturday, the Cherrypickers will still be without representative forward Josh Ayers, new recruit Atu Tupou and young gun Brock Sing.
Veteran Michael Dodson joins the injury list after sustaining an ankle injury in the win over Temora on Sunday.
Despite coming up against the most formidable pack in Group Nine, even without an injured Zac Masters, Young captain-coach Nick Cornish is confident their undermanned line up still has plenty to offer.
"They don't have Zac, which is a positive, but it is still a big pack but we've still got Walks (Jake Walker) and Hoges (Jayke Hogan)," Cornish said.
"We just need to play a bit smarter.
"Last week they tried to go out and whack Temora and they were putting on some big hits and stuff but sometimes would spin out of it or get an offload.
"It wasn't really working but we've spoken a lot about it.
"We just need to control the ball and the wrestle."
However Cornish is hopeful of having some more back on deck soon.
Tupou is eyeing off a return to tackle Gundagai next week, Dodson isn't expected to miss too much football either, and could be back to take on the Tigers as well but Ayers' return is still a while off.
"He's at least four weeks," Cornish said.
"I have to touch base with him but he's been going to see Scotty (Hargraves) and apparently he's the man to fast track things."
However Casey Wall comes into the second row for the clash.
Wall impressed Cornish during the pre-season and has overcome a hamstring complaint to get his chance in the top grade.
"Casey played there for me at West Wyalong and played there in a trial and was really good but just happened to have a bit of a hammy injury," he said.
"He got through reggies and went fine so he'll be the replacement."
Clay Sing shifts back to the centres after Nayah Freeman made a cameo appearance last week.
Young have also made a change of their edge with Charlie Corcoran set to start on the wing.
Corcoran came off the bench to make his first grade debut last week and comes into the side of Tallis Smith.
Cornish is looking forward to giving him another shot against the club Young beat in last year's preliminary final.
"Tallis wasn't giving me enough of what I thought and I think Charlie will give me more," he said.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
