Shops across the Wagga CBD were left in the lurch when the city suffered a blackout on Friday.
About 1.30pm on Friday afternoon, the Sturt Mall was plunged into darkness forcing shop owners to close their doors and catching shoppers off-guard.
An Essential Energy spokesperson said the company responded to an unplanned power outage on Friday afternoon affecting 134 customers in the Wagga CBD.
"At around 1.25pm, an unexpected failure occurred at the Morrow Street Zone Substation which supplies power to the area," the spokesperson said.
"Businesses in and around Berry, Forsyth, Thompson and Baylis streets were impacted."
"Crews were quick to make repairs and had supply restored to all affected customers by 1.45pm.
"Essential Energy thanks our customers for their patience and understanding and reminds customers to stay at least eight metres away from fallen powerlines and report them by phoning 13 20 80."
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
