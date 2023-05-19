Coolamon has taken a stand at the selection table and made six changes to their side ahead of their huge clash against Collingullie-Glenfield Park on Saturday.
Jerry Maslin, assistant coach Marshal Macauley and youngster Jack Rudd will all miss the clash with small niggling injuries while Aiden Macauley, Bailey Wood and Reilly Mitchell will drop down to reserve grade this week.
Anthony Atkin highlights the inclusions for the Hoppers while Charlie McCormack, Tom Holden, Hugh Wakefield and Jake Fifield also come into the first grade side.
The raft of changes also presents an opportunity for off-season recruit Daragh Mullen to finally make his senior debut for the Hoppers.
After biding his time in reserve grade throughout the opening five rounds, Mullen was looking forward to making his senior debut against the Demons on Saturday.
"I'm super excited," Mullen said.
"It's a long time coming and I'm pretty excited, I'll try and give it my all and hopefully hold my spot.
"It has taken a bit, but in a way I'm glad that Jake (Barrett) has wanted to push me a bit more and wanted me to earn my spot.
"I'm super keen to get out there and play against a good team in Collingullie."
Mullen agreed that his selection had been made the more special considering how much work he has put into cracking into the first grade side.
"Most definitely," he said.
"Especially earning the respect of a lot of the players and when I was told on Thursday night a lot of the boys got around me."
Moving down to Wagga during the off-season, Mullen is enjoying being at the Hoppers and loving his first real taste of country football.
"They are great people and the whole community has been pretty unreal," he said.
"Even though I have been playing seconds and its been a bit frustrating, at the same time everyone gets behind you.
"We are in a really good spot this year and even though first grade has had a few struggles, hopefully we can turn that around and get that ultimate success but it doesn't happen overnight."
Saturday's game is an important one for both sides with neither the Hoppers or Demons able to grab a win against a fellow contender so far this season.
Although not having the start to the season they would've wanted, Mullen was confident that the Hoppers were taking steps in the right direction.
"It's a very big game," he said.
"But we are on the right track I think and hopefully we can change a few things up this weekend."
One of the biggest changes for Mullen in his transition across from AFL Sydney has been the amount of supporters that regularly attend games.
Although having only played a handful of games at Kindra Park, Mullen was full of praise for the Hopper faithful and the volunteers that keep the facilities in top order.
"I think it's fantastic," he said.
"Coming from a Sydney league you don't get many supporters to high level local football.
"It's pretty amazing and then just the facilities as well, the surface we play on is fantastic and it's pretty much volunteers that look after that.
"There's a lot of love in the club and lot of people that are behind it.
"I've been having a lot of conversations with a lot of people and meeting a lot of new people, but I've got to start remembering names."
The Demons have also made the one change ahead of the clash with Matt Klemke returning to the side.
