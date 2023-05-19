A major Wagga charity is being stretched to the limit as more and more people cry out for help amid the crippling cost-of-living crisis.
The Salvation Army's welfare arm, Doorways, has been inundated with people needing financial assistance to pay the bills and get basic necessities.
"We're seeing an increase in those who have never received support before on a daily basis," program coordinator Jen Cameron said.
"The cost of living [crisis] is significantly hurting people in the low socio-economic bracket."
Ms Cameron said service providers, including herself, were getting "mentally exhausted" by the sheer demand at the moment.
She said people of all ages were struggling, recalling an 18-year-old woman Doorways has recently started working with.
"She has no transport ... no microwave, nothing to even cook with," she said.
As the winter cold starts to really bite, Doorways has seen a huge influx of inquiries for the state government's Energy Accounts Payment Assistance (EAPA) vouchers to subsidise energy bills.
The Salvation Army works with the government to provide the $50 vouchers to those struggling to pay energy bills due to a short-term financial crisis, emergency, or reduced income due to COVID-19.
However, demand has been so high that Ms Cameron said they have already used up their quota of vouchers.
"We get allocated a certain amount, but I've already exceeded mine," she said.
Ms Cameron then received a boost of vouchers, but that has also since run out.
"I'm not sure whether I can get any more until the end of June," she said.
As part of its efforts to support those in need, Doorways also runs a low-cost food pantry, but with the large number of people needing support, Ms Cameron called for the community to pitch in and help.
"We have a lot of people using our low-cost pantry now," she said.
The pantry allows people to spend $10 and receive $30 worth of pantry items.
Ms Cameron said they work with people in a variety of circumstances, from those who "barely have an income" to others who are working but struggling.
"We also see those on the aged pension ... and disability support bracket who just don't get enough income," she said.
"Their rents have increased, so that whatever extra money they had for food and utilities are now gone on that.
"That's what has happened to a couple of oldies [in their 70s] who are now on the street. How can we justify that in our society? It doesn't make sense."
Ms Cameron said it was "heartbreaking" to see people falling on such hard times.
But with the high demand, she said Doorways was "desperate" for more food to help keep people afloat.
Items people can donate include long-life milk, breakfast cereals, two-minute noodles in a bowl, canned soups and stews, and protein bars.
It comes as the Salvation Army ramps up its Red Shield Appeal across Wagga this weekend, with the money to help support welfare work, including equipping people for the coming winter.
Auxiliary Lieutenant David Hopewell said they recently took firewood to help two elderly ladies living off the grid in a caravan.
"We took them some blankets as well, but we're trying to help them find some permanent accommodation," he said.
