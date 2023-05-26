One of Wagga's brightest young cricket talents is taking the next step in his career with Jake Scott making the move to Sydney to play with Penrith.
Scott has starred for South Wagga over the last couple of years and has picked up the Blues' Bernie O'Connor Memorial Award for best under 19's player for the last four seasons straight.
In addition to his commitments with the Blues, Scott has also in recent times spent more time in Sydney playing with Penrith and made a number of appearances in both second and third grade this past season.
The young all rounder was excited to be taking the next step in his career and hopeful of being able to earn his spot in the first grade side in the near future.
"I'm definitely looking forward to the next chapter of my career," Scott said.
"I'll still be playing at Penrith so that will be good and the list at Penrith at the moment is pretty strong.
"There are a couple that have retired from the first grade squad so it could open up a role for me in the first grade team, but I definitely want to earn my spot I don't want to be given it.
"Even if I can just work my way up through and start in second grade, I just want to earn my spot and know that I have the respect of my teammates."
Scott is a premiership player at the Blues and has spent a number of years playing in the blue and white.
While hopeful of being able to make the odd cameo appearance, he said that it would be a little bit difficult to leave his junior club.
"I was at the presentation night and it was starting to sink in that this will be my last year for a bit," he said.
"Hopefully I can come back maybe if just for a couple of games, but it's looking like I'll be at Penrith for most of the year.
"It's definitely hard to leave my first club, but I'm looking forward to moving up to Penrith and giving it a red hot crack."
With such a big move ahead of him, Scott admitted that it was a bit daunting to be heading to a whole new city five hours away from home.
"It definitely is to a certain extent," he said.
"But I've got my mum who will be moving up with me for the first six months and that will help me out a lot.
"Then my Dad also grew up in Penrith so I've been there a few times and it's not very foreign to me.
"It's still going to be very daunting at some stages being a long way from home and I'll still have friends up there from the cricket club but maybe not having as many friends outside of cricket may be a little bit difficult.
"But I'm just looking forward to the challenge."
Scott is the second former South Wagga junior to head up to play in the NSW Premier League in recent years with Blake Harper having a successful year at Eastern Suburbs that included a number of first grade appearances for the Dolphins.
